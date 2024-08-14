Software Developer (Senior) at EnableSA (Pty) Ltd

· Serve as a technical lead contributing to and directing the efforts of development teams, including internal and external team members.
· Contribute to the ongoing evolution of the existing content supply portfolio of applications and services.
· Design, develop, modify, implement, and support software components anywhere in the software stack.
· Determine root cause for the most complex software issues and develop practical, efficient, and permanent technical solutions.
· Remain current on new technologies and available vendor packages; evaluate and make recommendations, as necessary.
· Assist in task planning, estimation, scheduling, and staffing.
· Mentor Software Engineers to allow for skill/knowledge development through advice, coaching, and training opportunities.
· Determine process improvements, best practices, and develop new processes.
· Work in close partnership with cross-functional teams and management
Requirements· Grade 12
· Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field.
· Minimum 6 years of programming experience.
· Broad experience designing, programming, and implementing large information systems.
· Strong SQL knowledge including typical DBA tasks such as performance tuning and troubleshooting.
· Expert level knowledge of C#, Angular, React, .Net, MS Dev Ops
· Agile Practitioner
· Advanced Technical Skills: Mastery in multiple programming languages, system design, architecture, and DevOps practices to build scalable and maintainable systems.
Desired Skills:
Desired Qualification Level:
About The Employer: