Software Developer (Senior) at EnableSA (Pty) Ltd – Eastern Cape Gqebera

· Serve as a technical lead contributing to and directing the efforts of development teams, including internal and external team members.

· Contribute to the ongoing evolution of the existing content supply portfolio of applications and services.

· Design, develop, modify, implement, and support software components anywhere in the software stack.

· Determine root cause for the most complex software issues and develop practical, efficient, and permanent technical solutions.

· Remain current on new technologies and available vendor packages; evaluate and make recommendations, as necessary.

· Assist in task planning, estimation, scheduling, and staffing.

· Mentor Software Engineers to allow for skill/knowledge development through advice, coaching, and training opportunities.

· Determine process improvements, best practices, and develop new processes.

· Work in close partnership with cross-functional teams and management

Requirements· Grade 12

· Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field.

· Minimum 6 years of programming experience.

· Broad experience designing, programming, and implementing large information systems.

· Strong SQL knowledge including typical DBA tasks such as performance tuning and troubleshooting.

· Expert level knowledge of C#, Angular, React, .Net, MS Dev Ops

· Agile Practitioner

· Advanced Technical Skills: Mastery in multiple programming languages, system design, architecture, and DevOps practices to build scalable and maintainable systems.

Desired Skills:

