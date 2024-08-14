Software Engineer

We are looking for a Software Developer in the Automotive Industry

Key Responsibilities:

Good knowledge of PLC Software Systems (Siemans Simatic S7, Siemans TIA, Win CC) Allen Bradley, Mitsubishi, ABB advantageous

Set up & configure various network devices (Drives, Remote I/O, Sensors etc.)

Project Planning, Installation & commissioning for installations

Provide standby support to customer from project SOP

Build good business relationship with customer related to service activities

Site safety implementation during production support time (Breakdowns)

Verify and compile data records of all test readings (Reports)

Meeting Project deadlines

Requirements:

Minimum National Diploma/Degree in Electrical /Mechatronics

2-5 Years’ Automation experience (Automotive & Pain Plant experience advantageous)

Electronics and Electrical Troubleshooting/Fault Finding

Strong understanding of Software & Commissioning practices & processes

Ability to work shifts, weekends and overtime &able to work long hours when needed

Excellent communication and presentational skills

Quality Focus &Team player

Drivers License and own reliable vehicle

Should you not receive any response within 2 weeks please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Automate – software program

Electrical

Mechatronics

PLC Programming

