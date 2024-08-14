Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 14, 2024

We are looking for a Software Developer in the Automotive Industry

Key Responsibilities:

  • Good knowledge of PLC Software Systems (Siemans Simatic S7, Siemans TIA, Win CC) Allen Bradley, Mitsubishi, ABB advantageous
  • Set up & configure various network devices (Drives, Remote I/O, Sensors etc.)
  • Project Planning, Installation & commissioning for installations
  • Provide standby support to customer from project SOP
  • Build good business relationship with customer related to service activities
  • Site safety implementation during production support time (Breakdowns)
  • Verify and compile data records of all test readings (Reports)
  • Meeting Project deadlines

Requirements:

  • Minimum National Diploma/Degree in Electrical /Mechatronics
  • 2-5 Years’ Automation experience (Automotive & Pain Plant experience advantageous)
  • Electronics and Electrical Troubleshooting/Fault Finding
  • Strong understanding of Software & Commissioning practices & processes
  • Ability to work shifts, weekends and overtime &able to work long hours when needed
  • Excellent communication and presentational skills
  • Quality Focus &Team player
  • Drivers License and own reliable vehicle

Should you not receive any response within 2 weeks please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Automate – software program
  • Electrical
  • Mechatronics
  • PLC Programming

