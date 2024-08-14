Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Software Developer in the Automotive Industry
Key Responsibilities:
- Good knowledge of PLC Software Systems (Siemans Simatic S7, Siemans TIA, Win CC) Allen Bradley, Mitsubishi, ABB advantageous
- Set up & configure various network devices (Drives, Remote I/O, Sensors etc.)
- Project Planning, Installation & commissioning for installations
- Provide standby support to customer from project SOP
- Build good business relationship with customer related to service activities
- Site safety implementation during production support time (Breakdowns)
- Verify and compile data records of all test readings (Reports)
- Meeting Project deadlines
Requirements:
- Minimum National Diploma/Degree in Electrical /Mechatronics
- 2-5 Years’ Automation experience (Automotive & Pain Plant experience advantageous)
- Electronics and Electrical Troubleshooting/Fault Finding
- Strong understanding of Software & Commissioning practices & processes
- Ability to work shifts, weekends and overtime &able to work long hours when needed
- Excellent communication and presentational skills
- Quality Focus &Team player
- Drivers License and own reliable vehicle
Should you not receive any response within 2 weeks please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Automate – software program
- Electrical
- Mechatronics
- PLC Programming