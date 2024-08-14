Software Quality Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Software Quality Engineer – Cape Town, South Africa

Function: Technology

Sub-Function: Quality Engineering

Location: Cape Town, South Africa

Are you passionate about ensuring the highest quality in software delivery? Join us as a Software Quality Engineer for a 12-month contract and play a pivotal role in a leading organization that has revolutionized mobile money solutions for over 60 million active customers across multiple markets.

Role Purpose:

As a Software Quality Engineer, you will be at the forefront of ensuring excellence in software quality. You will be responsible for the design and execution of both manual and automated tests, working closely with development teams to deliver first-rate software solutions. This role is crucial in our mission to provide cutting-edge Financial Services, Enterprise, Merchant, and Retail solutions across various African markets.

Essential: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field, with 4-5 years of experience in Software Quality Engineering. ISTQB Foundation Level Certification is required.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field, with 4-5 years of experience in Software Quality Engineering. ISTQB Foundation Level Certification is required. Desirable: Analytical mind set, problem-solving skills, and attention to detail, with a passion for staying updated on industry trends and emerging technologies.

Why Join Us?

This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a dynamic and innovative team. You will have the chance to work in a fast-paced environment, where your contributions directly influence the quality of groundbreaking financial solutions across Africa. If you are a detail-oriented, driven, and collaborative professional with a passion for quality, we want to hear from you!

Testing Excellence: Oversee and perform manual and automated testing on all applications, ensuring precision from the earliest stages through to production deployment.

Oversee and perform manual and automated testing on all applications, ensuring precision from the earliest stages through to production deployment. Communication: Effectively communicate all test issues to the QA manager and relevant stakeholders.

Effectively communicate all test issues to the QA manager and relevant stakeholders. Tool Selection: Participate in tool selections and adoption processes, and develop automated test suites using custom tools.

Participate in tool selections and adoption processes, and develop automated test suites using custom tools. Integration: Integrate test suites into the test management system, ensuring thorough test coverage and fit-for-purpose quality assessments.

Integrate test suites into the test management system, ensuring thorough test coverage and fit-for-purpose quality assessments. Stakeholder Management: Manage stakeholder expectations, mitigate risks to key milestones, and streamline the software testing lifecycle.

Manage stakeholder expectations, mitigate risks to key milestones, and streamline the software testing lifecycle. UAT Management: Support clients in the User Acceptance Testing (UAT) process by helping them establish key scenarios to test their business processes.

Support clients in the User Acceptance Testing (UAT) process by helping them establish key scenarios to test their business processes. Documentation: Create and maintain test repositories, regression test packs, and all test-related documentation.

Create and maintain test repositories, regression test packs, and all test-related documentation. Continuous Improvement: Manage local processes within the test team and across the SDLC, driving improvements to optimize efficiency and success rates.

Core Competencies Knowledge:

Expertise in agile software development, including tools like JIRA and xray.

Strong understanding of web service integration (REST and SOAP XML).

Experience with Cloud Technologies (AWS, GCP, Azure).

Proficiency in operating systems (Linux, Windows, Mainframe) and database concepts (Oracle, MongoDB, SQL Server, MySQL).

Solid knowledge of object-oriented programming, test automation, CI/CD, DevOps, and scripting languages (JavaScript, Java, .NET).

Experience with testing tools like LoadRunner, Selenium, Appium, and familiarity with software packaging tools (Docker, .exe, .deb, .rpm).

Strong SQL skills and experience in testing batch processes.

Desired Skills:

Complex Problem Solving

Judgment and Decision Making

Operations Monitoring

Systems Analysis

Operations Analysis

Quality Control Analysis

Critival Thinking

Learn more/Apply for this position