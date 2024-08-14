System Administrator (Batch) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 14, 2024

  • Monitor and mange alerts of mainframe services (environments
  • Escalation of alerts to differnt support teams
  • Health check processes
  • Batch processing
  • Manipultaion of batch
  • Performing mainframe IPL
  • Render Batch Support and Consultancy services to Developers
  • Liaise with Vendors regarding problems/enhancements of software.
  • Set up and manage day to day schedules for various Business Units.
  • Understand and interpret Unix/Linux shell scripts to troubleshoot problems.
  • Working with postgreSQL Databases in conjuction with the Control-M application.
  • System administration on Linux and Mainframe output systems
  • To ensure that all scheduled tasks are run on time and in accordance with the relevant processes and procedures.
  • Perform regular check and ensure system checks are done within time scales defined.
  • Understand and execute mainframe and Unix batch via Control/m and ECS
  • Monitor, escalate and follow up on all batch failures
  • Liaise with external support departments
  • Monitor, escalate and follow up all alerts on a continuous basis
  • Action scheduled changes
  • Perform Mainframe shutdowns and IPLs
  • Perform thorough health checks
  • Recovery and Escalation processes
  • Escalation of batch failures processes
  • Open systems monitoring console to ensure key banking applications and infrastructure are available to the banks customers.
  • Network related outages and incidents.
  • Report issues to the appropriate vendors to assure maximum availability to the banks customers
  • Daily computer operations using scheduling systems, productivity tools, and associated commands to ensure timely completion of time sensitive operations; correcting batch production work as it fails or comes to unsatisfactory conclusion.

Desired Skills:

  • Batch
  • Mainframe

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

One of the larger big 4 banks

