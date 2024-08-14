System Administrator (Batch)

Monitor and mange alerts of mainframe services (environments

Escalation of alerts to differnt support teams

Health check processes

Batch processing

Manipultaion of batch

Performing mainframe IPL

Render Batch Support and Consultancy services to Developers

Liaise with Vendors regarding problems/enhancements of software.

Set up and manage day to day schedules for various Business Units.

Understand and interpret Unix/Linux shell scripts to troubleshoot problems.

Working with postgreSQL Databases in conjuction with the Control-M application.

System administration on Linux and Mainframe output systems

To ensure that all scheduled tasks are run on time and in accordance with the relevant processes and procedures.

Perform regular check and ensure system checks are done within time scales defined.

Understand and execute mainframe and Unix batch via Control/m and ECS

Monitor, escalate and follow up on all batch failures

Liaise with external support departments

Monitor, escalate and follow up all alerts on a continuous basis

Action scheduled changes

Perform Mainframe shutdowns and IPLs

Perform thorough health checks

Recovery and Escalation processes

Escalation of batch failures processes

Open systems monitoring console to ensure key banking applications and infrastructure are available to the banks customers.

Network related outages and incidents.

Report issues to the appropriate vendors to assure maximum availability to the banks customers

Daily computer operations using scheduling systems, productivity tools, and associated commands to ensure timely completion of time sensitive operations; correcting batch production work as it fails or comes to unsatisfactory conclusion.

