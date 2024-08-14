System Administrator (Batch)

- Monitor and mange alerts of mainframe services (environments
- Escalation of alerts to differnt support teams
- Health check processes
- Batch processing
- Manipultaion of batch
- Performing mainframe IPL
- Render Batch Support and Consultancy services to Developers
- Liaise with Vendors regarding problems/enhancements of software.
- Set up and manage day to day schedules for various Business Units.
- Understand and interpret Unix/Linux shell scripts to troubleshoot problems.
- Working with postgreSQL Databases in conjuction with the Control-M application.
- System administration on Linux and Mainframe output systems
- To ensure that all scheduled tasks are run on time and in accordance with the relevant processes and procedures.
- Perform regular check and ensure system checks are done within time scales defined.
- Understand and execute mainframe and Unix batch via Control/m and ECS
- Monitor, escalate and follow up on all batch failures
- Liaise with external support departments
- Monitor, escalate and follow up all alerts on a continuous basis
- Action scheduled changes
- Perform Mainframe shutdowns and IPLs
- Perform thorough health checks
- Recovery and Escalation processes
- Escalation of batch failures processes
- Open systems monitoring console to ensure key banking applications and infrastructure are available to the banks customers.
- Network related outages and incidents.
- Report issues to the appropriate vendors to assure maximum availability to the banks customers
- Daily computer operations using scheduling systems, productivity tools, and associated commands to ensure timely completion of time sensitive operations; correcting batch production work as it fails or comes to unsatisfactory conclusion.
Desired Skills:
- Batch
- Mainframe
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
One of the larger big 4 banks