We are seeking a Senior Test Analyst who will be a key member of the software testing and quality assurance team, and play a critical role in ensuring the quality and reliability of software products, often contributing to improving test processes and the overall development lifecycle.
What you’ll do:
- End-to-end Functional/ Manual Testing
- Strong Analysis skills
- Good experience with Test cases and Test Scenarios
- Functional Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.
- Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools
- Building and maintain regression test packs
- Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System
- Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)
- Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents
- Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL
- Server databases
- Performing risk based testing on complex systems
- API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI)
- Mobile testing (bonus)
- Other Technologies: Jira
- Insurance experience is a huge benefit
- Project details:
End-to-end Testing of a new Cloud-based Wealth Management and Pension System/ Platform
Currently busy with Manual Testing and need someone who can do end-to-end testing and back-end testing
- Take business requirements and turn it into test cases
- Project details:
Your expertise:
- Level: high intermediate – Senior (5+ years exp.)
Qualifications:
- Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification
- ISTQB
Other information applicable to opportunity:
- Initial contract position
- Cape Town or Johannesburg based
Why work for us?
Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?
You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?
Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?
By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery