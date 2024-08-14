Test Analyst – Gauteng Gauteng

We are seeking a Senior Test Analyst who will be a key member of the software testing and quality assurance team, and play a critical role in ensuring the quality and reliability of software products, often contributing to improving test processes and the overall development lifecycle.

What you’ll do:

End-to-end Functional/ Manual Testing

Strong Analysis skills

Good experience with Test cases and Test Scenarios

Functional Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools

Building and maintain regression test packs

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System

Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL

Server databases

Performing risk based testing on complex systems

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI)

Mobile testing (bonus)

Other Technologies: Jira

Insurance experience is a huge benefit Project details:

End-to-end Testing of a new Cloud-based Wealth Management and Pension System/ Platform

Currently busy with Manual Testing and need someone who can do end-to-end testing and back-end testing Take business requirements and turn it into test cases



Your expertise:

Level: high intermediate – Senior (5+ years exp.)

Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Other information applicable to opportunity:

Initial contract position

Cape Town or Johannesburg based

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

