Agile Coach/SAFe Scrum Master – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Aug 15, 2024

  • Develop Agile transition plan, communicate and lead the realisation of the plan.

  • Facilitate the creation and improvement of Agile processes and ensure that the agreed processes are followed.

  • Ownership and accountability of establishing Agile values, methods, principles and practices for the delivery of projects and products.
  • Establish and develop Organisation’s BSTD Agile delivery team.
  • Coach and mentor team members and Leadership on SAFe Agile ways of working, standards and best practices where required.
  • Represent the team interests towards relevant stakeholders and work out improvement for areas of tension within the Agile transformation.
  • Configure and assist teams to maintain Agile project management tools.
  • Collaborate closely with Product Owners to prepare and clarify the product backlogs.
  • Supporting and educating the Product Owners, especially in refining and managing the product backlogs.
  • Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame, retribution, or being judged, with an emphasis on healing and problem-solving.
  • Helping the team identify root cause of issues.
  • Support the team to improve their technical work by reviewing results and establish lessons learned as well as track the improvement.
  • Facilitate completion of work without coercion, assigning, or dictating the work.
  • Increase Agile adoption.
  • Liaise with the Strategy Management Office and IQ Business on the Agile roadmap.
  • Support business stakeholders to lead Agile transformation successfully.
  • Liaise across the BSTD delivery value chain to ensure consistent Agile adoption

Desired Skills:

  • Solid Agile coaching
  • DevSecOps tools
  • Project Management
  • Strong knowledge of SAFe
  • Agile and Lean methodologies

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Minimum qualification required:

– Relevant Degree or higher diploma
– Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM)
– Disciplined Agile Coach (DAC) Certification
– 8+ IT and Financial industry experience essential
– 4-5 years’ experience within an Agile development environment as an Agile Coach in a similar environment
– Experience in a SAFe Agile environment will be advantageous.

Competencies:

– Strong knowledge of SAFe, Scrum, Agile and Lean methodologies and the ability to propagate this into the teams and the organisation
– Solid Agile coaching experience
– Strong Understanding of software development project management
– Knowledge of project management tools and software
– Data management experience
– Strong skills with common DevSecOps tools and technologies
– Experienced working with different frameworks within Agile, particularly SAFe, Scrum and Kanban
– Proven experience in leading teams with a Scrum delivery
– Strong communication, coaching and facilitation skills
– Able to exert influence without authority inside and outside the team
– Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types

Key deliverables:
1) Agile Coach responsibilities contributing to the successful agile delivery of the identified programs/projects

Industry

– Banking
– Financial services

