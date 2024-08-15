Agile Coach/SAFe Scrum Master

Develop Agile transition plan, communicate and lead the realisation of the plan.

Facilitate the creation and improvement of Agile processes and ensure that the agreed processes are followed.

Ownership and accountability of establishing Agile values, methods, principles and practices for the delivery of projects and products.

Establish and develop Organisation’s BSTD Agile delivery team.

Coach and mentor team members and Leadership on SAFe Agile ways of working, standards and best practices where required.

Represent the team interests towards relevant stakeholders and work out improvement for areas of tension within the Agile transformation.

Configure and assist teams to maintain Agile project management tools.

Collaborate closely with Product Owners to prepare and clarify the product backlogs.

Supporting and educating the Product Owners, especially in refining and managing the product backlogs.

Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame, retribution, or being judged, with an emphasis on healing and problem-solving.

Helping the team identify root cause of issues.

Support the team to improve their technical work by reviewing results and establish lessons learned as well as track the improvement.

Facilitate completion of work without coercion, assigning, or dictating the work.

Increase Agile adoption.

Liaise with the Strategy Management Office and IQ Business on the Agile roadmap.

Support business stakeholders to lead Agile transformation successfully.

Liaise across the BSTD delivery value chain to ensure consistent Agile adoption

Desired Skills:

Solid Agile coaching

DevSecOps tools

Project Management

Strong knowledge of SAFe

Agile and Lean methodologies

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Minimum qualification required:

– Relevant Degree or higher diploma

– Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM)

– Disciplined Agile Coach (DAC) Certification

– 8+ IT and Financial industry experience essential

– 4-5 years’ experience within an Agile development environment as an Agile Coach in a similar environment

– Experience in a SAFe Agile environment will be advantageous.

Competencies:

– Strong knowledge of SAFe, Scrum, Agile and Lean methodologies and the ability to propagate this into the teams and the organisation

– Solid Agile coaching experience

– Strong Understanding of software development project management

– Knowledge of project management tools and software

– Data management experience

– Strong skills with common DevSecOps tools and technologies

– Experienced working with different frameworks within Agile, particularly SAFe, Scrum and Kanban

– Proven experience in leading teams with a Scrum delivery

– Strong communication, coaching and facilitation skills

– Able to exert influence without authority inside and outside the team

– Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types

Key deliverables:

1) Agile Coach responsibilities contributing to the successful agile delivery of the identified programs/projects

Industry

– Banking

– Financial services

