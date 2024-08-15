Agile Coach/SAFe Scrum Master

-
Develop Agile transition plan, communicate and lead the realisation of the plan.
-
Facilitate the creation and improvement of Agile processes and ensure that the agreed processes are followed.
- Ownership and accountability of establishing Agile values, methods, principles and practices for the delivery of projects and products.
- Establish and develop Organisation’s BSTD Agile delivery team.
- Coach and mentor team members and Leadership on SAFe Agile ways of working, standards and best practices where required.
- Represent the team interests towards relevant stakeholders and work out improvement for areas of tension within the Agile transformation.
- Configure and assist teams to maintain Agile project management tools.
- Collaborate closely with Product Owners to prepare and clarify the product backlogs.
- Supporting and educating the Product Owners, especially in refining and managing the product backlogs.
- Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame, retribution, or being judged, with an emphasis on healing and problem-solving.
- Helping the team identify root cause of issues.
- Support the team to improve their technical work by reviewing results and establish lessons learned as well as track the improvement.
- Facilitate completion of work without coercion, assigning, or dictating the work.
- Increase Agile adoption.
- Liaise with the Strategy Management Office and IQ Business on the Agile roadmap.
- Support business stakeholders to lead Agile transformation successfully.
- Liaise across the BSTD delivery value chain to ensure consistent Agile adoption
Desired Skills:
- Solid Agile coaching
- DevSecOps tools
- Project Management
- Strong knowledge of SAFe
- Agile and Lean methodologies
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Minimum qualification required:
– Relevant Degree or higher diploma
– Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM)
– Disciplined Agile Coach (DAC) Certification
– 8+ IT and Financial industry experience essential
– 4-5 years’ experience within an Agile development environment as an Agile Coach in a similar environment
– Experience in a SAFe Agile environment will be advantageous.
Competencies:
– Strong knowledge of SAFe, Scrum, Agile and Lean methodologies and the ability to propagate this into the teams and the organisation
– Solid Agile coaching experience
– Strong Understanding of software development project management
– Knowledge of project management tools and software
– Data management experience
– Strong skills with common DevSecOps tools and technologies
– Experienced working with different frameworks within Agile, particularly SAFe, Scrum and Kanban
– Proven experience in leading teams with a Scrum delivery
– Strong communication, coaching and facilitation skills
– Able to exert influence without authority inside and outside the team
– Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types
Key deliverables:
1) Agile Coach responsibilities contributing to the successful agile delivery of the identified programs/projects
Industry
– Banking
– Financial services