AMD ups investment in AI with Silo AI acquisition

AMD has completed its acquisition of the largest private AI lab in Europe – Silo AI – for an all-cash transaction of $665-million, furthering its commitment to deliver end-to-end AI solutions based on on open standards and in strong partnership with the global AI ecosystem.

Silo AI brings a team of world-class AI scientists and engineers to AMD experienced in developing cutting-edge AI models, platforms, and solutions for large enterprise customers including Allianz, Philips, Rolls-Royce and Unilever.

The company’s expertise spans diverse markets and they have created state-of-the-art open source multilingual Large Language Models (LLMs) including Poro and Viking on AMD platforms. The Silo AI team will join the AMD Artificial Intelligence Group (AIG) led by AMD senior vice-president Vamsi Boppana.

“AI is our number one strategic priority and we continue to invest in both the talent and software capabilities to support our growing customer deployments and roadmaps,” says Boppana. “The Silo AI team has developed state-of-the-art language models that have been trained at scale on AMD Instinct accelerators and they have broad experience developing and integrating AI models to solve critical problems for end customers.

“We expect their expertise and software capabilities will directly improve the experience for customers in delivering the best performing AI solutions on AMD platforms,” Boppana adds.