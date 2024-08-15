CRM Tester

We are looking for a results-driven software CRM Tester to be responsible for designing and running tests on software usability. The software tester will conduct tests, analyse the results, and report observations to the design team. You may also interact with clients in order to understand the requirements of the product.

To be successful as a software tester, you should have a working knowledge of software and test design, the capability to run through tests, and the ability to analyze the results. Ultimately, the software tester should be result-driven, have good communication skills, and up-to-date knowledge of software programming and software test design across diverse systems, ultimately facilitating a more cohesive and efficient operational environment.

What you’ll do:

Reviewing software requirements and preparing test scenarios.

Executing tests on software usability.

Analysing test results on database impacts, errors or bugs, and usability.

Preparing reports on all aspects related to the software testing carried out and reporting to the design team.

Interacting with clients to understand product requirements.

Participating in design reviews and providing input on requirements, product design, and potential problems.

Data migration in UAT with correspondent data rules documentation

Regression testing automation

Your expertise:

Level: High intermediate – senior (5+ years experience)

Competencies and key skills : Up-to-date knowledge of software test design, testing methodologies, test techniques and compatibility with various software programs. Excellent communication and critical thinking skills. Experience in Salesforce Sales Service Cloud, Communications Cloud, Pardot,

Einstein, Data Loader Ability to code configure regression automated testing via Playwright or similar tools Experience with Agile tools such as Jira Confluence API: SOAP UI, Postman or Rest Assured



Qualifications:

Matric

ISTQB

Relevant IT/ Testing qualification

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position: Initial 6-Months

Location: Johannesburg – hybrid way of work



Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

