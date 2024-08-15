D365 Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Microsoft D365 Dynamics Developer
Must work with custom plugins and C# coding A Job Outputs:
- Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code using modern programming languages.
- Documentation of systems built and maintenance of documentation.
- Producing database SQL code and maintaining.
- Upgrading, configuring and debugging existing systems.
- Providing technical support for web and desktop applications.
- Build and maintain new software systems using mathematical models and scientific analysis to predict outcomes and measure design consequences.
- Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications.
- Build high-quality scalable and predictable web applications and maintain internal and external facing web applications.
- Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems.
- Assist in maintaining code quality, organisation, and automation. Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field Experience:
- Four years of development using a major modern programming language
- Experience using relational databases like MS SQL Server, PostgreSQL
- CSS, HTML and JavaScript Knowledge and Skills: Knowledge and Skills:
- Strong familiarity with C#
- Experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365
- Strong SQL development skills
- Source Control
- Proven experience as an Application Developer
- Familiarity with the common programming design/architectural patterns Advantageous Skills:
- Experience with DevOps and automated deployment
Desired Skills:
- Development tools
- CSS
- C#
- Javascript
- HTML
- CSS3
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree