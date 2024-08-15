D365 Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Microsoft D365 Dynamics Developer

Must work with custom plugins and C# coding A Job Outputs:

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code using modern programming languages.

Documentation of systems built and maintenance of documentation.

Producing database SQL code and maintaining.

Upgrading, configuring and debugging existing systems.

Providing technical support for web and desktop applications.

Build and maintain new software systems using mathematical models and scientific analysis to predict outcomes and measure design consequences.

Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications.

Build high-quality scalable and predictable web applications and maintain internal and external facing web applications.

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems.

Assist in maintaining code quality, organisation, and automation. Qualifications:

Grade 12

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field Experience:

Four years of development using a major modern programming language

Experience using relational databases like MS SQL Server, PostgreSQL

CSS, HTML and JavaScript Knowledge and Skills: Knowledge and Skills:

Strong familiarity with C#

Experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Strong SQL development skills

Source Control

Proven experience as an Application Developer

Familiarity with the common programming design/architectural patterns Advantageous Skills:

Experience with DevOps and automated deployment

Desired Skills:

Development tools

CSS

C#

Javascript

HTML

CSS3

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

