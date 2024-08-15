D365 Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Microsoft D365 Dynamics Developer

Must work with custom plugins and C# coding A Job Outputs:

  • Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code using modern programming languages.
  • Documentation of systems built and maintenance of documentation.
  • Producing database SQL code and maintaining.
  • Upgrading, configuring and debugging existing systems.
  • Providing technical support for web and desktop applications.
  • Build and maintain new software systems using mathematical models and scientific analysis to predict outcomes and measure design consequences.
  • Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications.
  • Build high-quality scalable and predictable web applications and maintain internal and external facing web applications.
  • Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems.
  • Assist in maintaining code quality, organisation, and automation. Qualifications:
  • Grade 12
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field Experience:
  • Four years of development using a major modern programming language
  • Experience using relational databases like MS SQL Server, PostgreSQL
  • CSS, HTML and JavaScript Knowledge and Skills: Knowledge and Skills:
  • Strong familiarity with C#
  • Experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365
  • Strong SQL development skills
  • Source Control
  • Proven experience as an Application Developer
  • Familiarity with the common programming design/architectural patterns Advantageous Skills:
  • Experience with DevOps and automated deployment

Desired Skills:

  • Development tools
  • CSS
  • C#
  • Javascript
  • HTML
  • CSS3
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

