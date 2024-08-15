Data Engineer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading FinTech company seeks to fill the role of a Data Engineer with a knack for data analysis to join its team. It is a remote role that includes data manipulation, modelling and being responsible for the understanding of inter-dependencies between various data sources and business processes involving data flow. You will also be involved in designing and building data management solutions using the software and other tools. The successful incumbent must preferably possess a BSc/B.IT in Computer Science/Informatics/Actuarial Science or similar field with a solid understanding & work experience in data integration and transformation. You must have experience with Data Analysis, modelling, surfacing, Data Cleaning/Integrity Checking and be able to utilise data visualization techniques such as QlikView, Power BI & Tableau.

DUTIES:

The configuration and implementation at various clients.

Understand the business requirements of clients, the focus being the research and investment process of these Asset Managers.

Construct end to end data service solutions.

Liaise and interface with clients in a support role, providing 2nd Tier support and enhancement services.

Understand and manage the client’s data requirements, the data being specific to the financial markets.

Contribute towards a team that develops, constructs, tests and maintains architectures (such as databases and large-scale processing systems).

Ensure data architecture will support the requirements of the client’s business.

Employ a variety of languages and tools (e.g. scripting languages) to marry systems together.

Recommend ways to improve data reliability, efficiency and quality.

Automate work by using process flow tools.

Provide feedback to the Development team regarding new functionality and issue logging.

Creation of user interfaces allowing users to upload their own data.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Tertiary degree in BSc Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related Degrees, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Actuarial Science or an Engineering Degree.

Experience/Skills –

Understanding and working experience in data integration and transformation.

Information and Technology services industry experience.

Data Analysis, modelling and surfacing.

Data Cleaning / Integrity Checking.

SQL, SSIS, database scripting (stored procedures, user defined functions, queries, triggers).

Present information using data visualization techniques (such as QlikView, Power BI and Tableau).

Experience of creating reports using Excel or equivalent.

Iterative Testing including debugging and refactoring.

Constructing data queries by combining multiple data sources.

Advantageous –

Some experience in a programming language (such as Python).

Experience of consuming APIs.

Any sort of ETL or Data Warehousing knowledge.

Statistical languages (such as R and MATLAB).

Any experience within Asset Management and Financial Services.

ATTRIBUTES:

Client oriented.

Good at problem solving (core to the role).

Enjoys supporting technical implementations.

Able to build strong networks and relationships, internally and with clients.

Can effectively multi-task and manage conflicting priorities, coupled with good attention to detail.

Aptitude for providing timely and accurate responses to client inquiries and managing client expectations.

A passion to learn and extend knowledge outside of the work sphere.

The ability to self-manage and self-motivate.

Capable of identifying, embracing and initiating change in an agile and fast-faced environment.

Execute assignments against deadlines.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Data

Engineer

Remote

Learn more/Apply for this position