Digital Business Analyst at IQbusiness

IQbusiness is a leading management consulting firm.
Our Innovative Analysis Team is looking for seasoned Business Analysts that have experience and exposure to projects within the Banking/Financial Services industry.
We are specifically looking for people that have worked on Digital related projects.
Key Responsibilities and/or output areas include, but are not limited to:
- Must have 5 + years of experience as an all-round BA (data, process, systems and business analysis)
- Must have financial services experience as a Business Analyst specifically in Banking.
- Experience in various project methods and principles (Agile, Waterfall, RUP)
- Ability to transfer requirement documentation into user stories and integrate it into the Agile space.
- Engagement across stakeholders and ability to run information-gathering sessions.
- Gather, interpret, and document requirements (business, functional and technical)
- Participate in the solution design process.
- Participate in (ensuring/enabling) data integrity, quality, and governance.
- Define the success criteria, document test cases, and provide support across the test environments.
- Analyse, deconstruct and map existing and new business processes.
- Align data sources, flows, storage, and reporting.
- Assistance on solution delivery on implementation and training.
Education Qualification:
- Matric
- University Qualification, Certificate or Diploma, aligned to relevant experience – Relevant Bachelors’ Degree / Diploma / recognised qualification from an accredited tertiary institution.
Skills:
- Formal or practical experience in the BABOK
- Multiple process notations
- Business Writing Skills
- Presentation and Facilitation Skills
- Data Modelling based on Entity Diagram Mapping
- Repository-Based Modelling tools i.e., ARIS
- Business Change Life Cycle
- System Development Life Cycle (Waterfall, Agile, RUP)
- Quality and Risk Management
- ACORD Framework, SOA, TOGAF, ARCHIMATE
- Experience with tools such as Confluence and Jira would be advantageousPlease Note:
As all IQbusiness roles require honesty in the handling of or access to cash, finances, financial systems, or confidential information; our recruitment process requires that the following background checks be completed: credit, criminal, ID, and qualification verification.
IQbusiness is committed to sustainable growth and transformation, we embrace diversity and employ previously disadvantaged individuals.
Desired Skills:
- Digital
- Mobile
- User Stories
- Business analysis
- Requirements Gathering
- Functional Requirements
- BPMN
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis