Entries open for MultiChoice Talent Factory 2025

MultiChoice Talent Factory is again calling on aspiring filmmakers, scriptwriters, producers and storytellers to apply for entry into the 2025 fully-funded academic year.

Whether you’re a young professional looking to change careers and expand your horizons or a newcomer eager to make your mark in the TV & Film industry, MTF welcomes applicants from all backgrounds across the 13 countries in Africa: Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Angola, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Since its inception in 2018, MTF has welcomed 60 students each year giving them an opportunity to reach their dreams and to unleash their potential by providing a platform that nurtures and develops talent across the continent, providing opportunities for growth, networking and success in the entertainment industry.

Through a series of rigorous training programs, MTF believes in using hands-on approach and mentorship from industry experts. Participants not only get a chance to sharpen their craft but also gain invaluable insights into the business of filmmaking. Imagine being chosen as one of the participants to learn from some of the industry’s best minds and gaining practical experience in areas such as cinematography, sound design, editing, and more. MTF gives you all these opportunities and does not stop there.

At the end of the programme, top performing students from each academy will get further training, mentorship and internship opportunities with MTF global partners, such as the New York Film Academy (NYFA), Indian-based platform Zee World and will get an opportunity to work on productions in South Africa. Upon completion students receive accredited and recognised qualification and get a chance to produce and direct short films showcased on MultiChoice platforms.

Applications are now open and will close on 15 September 2024. Interested candidates can visit https://apo-opa.co/4cjKojb to submit their entries and learn more about the program’s requirements.