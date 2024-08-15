Fullstack Java Developer (Advanced) 2822 – Gauteng Pretoria

Aug 15, 2024

Full Stack Java Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid
  • ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS
  • Java 8+
  • Spring Framework (Spring Boot, MVC, Data/JPA, Security etc.)
  • AWS stack such as Kinesis, CloudWatch, CDK, Fargate
  • Postgres
  • IBM MQ
  • Apache Kafka
  • Apache Camel
  • RESTful web services
  • Build Tools (Maven)
  • Jasmine, Karma
  • JUnit, Mockito, Test Containers
  • Docker
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned In the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • SonarQube
  • Micro Services
  • DevOps
  • IoC / Dependency Injection
  • Browser Developer Tools
  • Engineering Principles
  • Design patterns
  • Clean coding principles
  • Data structures and Algorithms
  • Jenkins (CI/DevOps)
  • Git, Bitbucket
  • Jira, Confluence
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users
  • Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist
  • Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.
  • Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

  • IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience
  • At least 6 years development experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Java Developer
  • Full Stack Java
  • Angular
  • Spring
  • JavaScript
  • AWS stack

Learn more/Apply for this position