Fullstack Java Developer (Advanced) 2822 – Gauteng Pretoria

Full Stack Java Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid
- ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS
- Java 8+
- Spring Framework (Spring Boot, MVC, Data/JPA, Security etc.)
- AWS stack such as Kinesis, CloudWatch, CDK, Fargate
- Postgres
- IBM MQ
- Apache Kafka
- Apache Camel
- RESTful web services
- Build Tools (Maven)
- Jasmine, Karma
- JUnit, Mockito, Test Containers
- Docker
- Any additional responsibilities assigned In the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- SonarQube
- Micro Services
- DevOps
- IoC / Dependency Injection
- Browser Developer Tools
- Engineering Principles
- Design patterns
- Clean coding principles
- Data structures and Algorithms
- Jenkins (CI/DevOps)
- Git, Bitbucket
- Jira, Confluence
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users
- Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist
- Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.
- Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:
- IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience
- At least 6 years development experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Agile working experience advantageous
