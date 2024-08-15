Intermediate Full Stack PHP Developer (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Education Specialist seeks an Intermediate Full Stack PHP Developer who is experienced in developing business web applications and application integrations using common front-end and back-end web technologies with a strong focus on the PHP programming language and open-source technologies. You will perform programming related tasks to develop, enhance, test and maintain in-house and 3rd party developed web applications as well as integrate with other web applications and platforms to support business processes. You must possess a Degree in Information Systems or related tertiary qualification with 3+ years relevant web-based business application development experience, PHP web framework Laravel (5.6+), JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3, [URL Removed] Apache 2.4, etc.

DUTIES:

Develop and enhance applications/features to support business processes –

Write solid, testable, PHP code based on object orientated coding best practices.

Deliver required functionalities and features identified for development.

Provide suggestions and insights for continuous improvements and enhancements.

Collaborate with the team to find preferable solutions, solve complex performance problems and overcome architectural challenges.

Deliver functionalities/features within an agreed upon timeframes.

Communicate with the team regarding any potential risks or delays.

Maintenance and support of new and legacy applications –

Deliver bug-fixes and changes from user feedback.

Perform ad-hoc activities to support legacy applications.

Prioritise and respond to business-critical bugs.

Provide support to ensure the continuity of business processes and solution availability.

Testing and QA of new features –

Perform thorough functional testing before deployment.

Monitor the stability of newly deployed features and modules.

Ensure that all new features, enhancements and bug fixes are tested before deployment.

Monitor, make changes and support newly deployed functionalities/ features.

Contribute to the knowledge base of the team –

Keep abreast of the progress and changes in the web development eco-system.

Inform the team of any necessary version upgrades and potential risks/threats involved.

Make suggestions for new technologies, best practice and areas for improvement.

Ensuring the integrity of the code base –

Use of proper version control methodologies.

Be diligent in committing clean code to the relevant repositories regularly.

Communicate with the team regularly to avoid bad merges and reduce merge conflicts.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A tertiary Degree in Information Systems or related qualification.

Experience/Skills –

3+ Years relevant web-based business application development experience.

Solid knowledge and experience with the PHP web framework Laravel (5.6+).

Solid knowledge and experience with the Javascript front-end framework [URL Removed] (2+).

Understanding of MVC design patterns.

Solid understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3.

Knowledge of Object-oriented PHP Programming.

Understanding of PHP application security risks and how to address them.

Strong knowledge of the common PHP or Web Server (Apache 2.4) exploits and their solutions.

Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application.

User authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments.

Integration of multiple data sources and databases into one system.

Familiarity with limitations of PHP as a platform and its workarounds.

Experience with SQL/NoSQL databases and their declarative query languages.

Experience with Git code versioning.

Solid experience and understanding with MySQL and/or MariaDB database servers.

Understanding of other popular relational database servers such as Microsoft SQL Server.

Proficiency with SSH & Bash scripting languages for dev-ops and automations tasks.

Experience with API based application integration development.

Advantageous –

Education industry related experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving, quantitative and analytical skills.

Ability to handle multiple responsibilities and changing priorities.

Able to grasp concepts and implement knowledge of new technical process in a fast-paced work environment.

A logically and critically thinker.

A team player.

Adaptable.

Person Centred.

Methodical.

Analytical.

Organised.

Systematic.

Self-motivated.

Tenacious.

Results orientated.

Innovative.

Accountable.

Detail oriented.

