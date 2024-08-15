IT Support Engineer (Local IS)

We are seeking a dynamic and self-motivated IT Support Engineer to join our team.

The ideal candidate will excel in managing and ensuring the availability of end-user equipment and digital workplace services on a local scale.

This role demands a proactive individual with exceptional self-management skills, capable of maintaining and administrating workstations and applications while adhering to site-specific expectations and cybersecurity protocols.

Key Responsibilities:

End-User Equipment Management: Oversee the setup, maintenance, and troubleshooting of end-user workstations and digital workplace services, ensuring high availability and performance.

Oversee the setup, maintenance, and troubleshooting of end-user workstations and digital workplace services, ensuring high availability and performance. Cybersecurity Ambassador: Promote cybersecurity best practices, manage inventories, and ensure compliance with protection protocols. Act as a point of contact for cybersecurity communication.

Promote cybersecurity best practices, manage inventories, and ensure compliance with protection protocols. Act as a point of contact for cybersecurity communication. System Implementation & Updates: Contribute to the implementation and updating of IS/IT solutions, aligning with business requirements and technological advancements.

Contribute to the implementation and updating of IS/IT solutions, aligning with business requirements and technological advancements. Digital Workplace Promotion: Advocate for digital workplace solutions, assisting end-users in adopting new technologies and practices effectively.

Advocate for digital workplace solutions, assisting end-users in adopting new technologies and practices effectively. User Support: Provide high-quality support to end-users, helping them adapt to new systems and troubleshoot issues as they arise.

Qualifications:

Technical Expertise: Proficiency in managing and administrating workstations, network applications, and digital services.

Proficiency in managing and administrating workstations, network applications, and digital services. Cybersecurity Knowledge: Strong understanding of cybersecurity principles and practices, with experience in implementing security measures.

Strong understanding of cybersecurity principles and practices, with experience in implementing security measures. Work Ethic: Strong dedication to delivering high-quality work, demonstrating reliability, responsibility, and a commitment to excellence.

Strong dedication to delivering high-quality work, demonstrating reliability, responsibility, and a commitment to excellence. Confidence: Self-assured and proactive in addressing challenges, with the ability to handle issues independently and communicate solutions effectively.

Self-assured and proactive in addressing challenges, with the ability to handle issues independently and communicate solutions effectively. Self-Management: Demonstrated ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and manage time effectively.

Demonstrated ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and manage time effectively. Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to convey technical information to non-technical users.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to convey technical information to non-technical users. Problem-Solving: Strong analytical skills with a proactive approach to problem-solving and troubleshooting.

Strong analytical skills with a proactive approach to problem-solving and troubleshooting. Adaptability: Ability to quickly learn and adapt to new technologies and workflows.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with specific IS/IT solutions relevant to the industry.

Previous experience in a similar IT support role within a dynamic environment.

Technical knowledge of workstation and Digital Workplace solutions, mobile devices, Local Network, Server Infrastructure (Hyper-V)

Own transport is essential

Bachelor’s Degree In information Technology or equivalent trainingexperience

2+ years’ of experience in similar jobs

If you are a driven IT professional with a passion for technology and want to work for a company that has incredible growth potential. We encourage you to apply.

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!



For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Support Engineer

NOC

Hyper V

IT Solutions

Networks

Employer & Job Benefits:

Plus Benefits

Learn more/Apply for this position