Kureeman takes the reins at Peach Payments Mauritius

Peach Payments has appointed Uways Kureeman as its new country head and director for Mauritius. He reports to outgoing country head and director Sandeep Chagger, who took up the role of group chief operating officer in February.

Chagger says: “We are committed to driving growth and innovation in the digital payments ecosystem of Mauritius. I am confident that Uways, with his substantial experience in technology implementations, strong business network, and passion for digitisation, will accelerate Peach Payments’ growth and innovation in Mauritius and the region. His successful leadership tenure as the General Manager of ICL in Mauritius and Zambia is testament to his capabilities and potential contributions.”

A graduate in computer science with an MBA and an MSc in artificial intelligence, Kureeman was senior manager at Island Communications Ltd (ICL), and has managed on the ground and remote teams.

Kureeman says: “With 12 years’ experience in different technologies, I am now ready to dive into the world of digital payments. I have always been passionate about promoting the use of IT tools, and as country manager, I can explore my passion while helping the Mauritian economy to reach the next threshold of digitalisation.”