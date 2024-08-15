Mainframe Operator (Batch) – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Scheduling mainframe batch jobs
- Applying changes according to clients’ (Dev for example) requirements and Changeman’s approval
- Handling incidents, requests and change orders provided they are approved by Changeman
- Liaising with Developers, Changeman, Operations, PreProd and other support telephonically, face to face and via email
- Providing after hour standby support to stakeholders
- Maintaining calendars
- Compiling reports (Batch Stats, Monthly Total Stats, etc) and uploading them on SharePoint or sending them to relevant stakeholders
- Assisting with resolutions to queries from Operations, Developers and other Stakeholders
- Automating batch Jobs based on clients’ requirements using CONTROLO rules and REXXs
- Maintaining Started Tasks, CONTROLO Rules and REXXs
Desired Skills:
- Batch
- Mainframe
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
One of the larger big 4 banks