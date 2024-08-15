Mainframe Operator (Batch) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 15, 2024

  • Scheduling mainframe batch jobs
  • Applying changes according to clients’ (Dev for example) requirements and Changeman’s approval
  • Handling incidents, requests and change orders provided they are approved by Changeman
  • Liaising with Developers, Changeman, Operations, PreProd and other support telephonically, face to face and via email
  • Providing after hour standby support to stakeholders
  • Maintaining calendars
  • Compiling reports (Batch Stats, Monthly Total Stats, etc) and uploading them on SharePoint or sending them to relevant stakeholders
  • Assisting with resolutions to queries from Operations, Developers and other Stakeholders
  • Automating batch Jobs based on clients’ requirements using CONTROLO rules and REXXs
  • Maintaining Started Tasks, CONTROLO Rules and REXXs

Desired Skills:

  • Batch
  • Mainframe

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

One of the larger big 4 banks

