Mainframe Operator (Batch) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Scheduling mainframe batch jobs

Applying changes according to clients’ (Dev for example) requirements and Changeman’s approval

Handling incidents, requests and change orders provided they are approved by Changeman

Liaising with Developers, Changeman, Operations, PreProd and other support telephonically, face to face and via email

Providing after hour standby support to stakeholders

Maintaining calendars

Compiling reports (Batch Stats, Monthly Total Stats, etc) and uploading them on SharePoint or sending them to relevant stakeholders

Assisting with resolutions to queries from Operations, Developers and other Stakeholders

Automating batch Jobs based on clients’ requirements using CONTROLO rules and REXXs

Maintaining Started Tasks, CONTROLO Rules and REXXs

Desired Skills:

Batch

Mainframe

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

One of the larger big 4 banks

