Project Manager

Job Requirements:
- Strong managerial and communication skills
- Own vehicle and valid driver’s license
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in project management
- Professional and well-presented demeanor
- Project management qualification (degree preferable)
- Postgraduate degree in business or business management (preferable)
- Knowledge of SETA and learning procedures (preferable)
- Efficient, hard-working, and attentive to detail
Job Responsibilities:
- Oversee and manage projects from initiation to completion, ensuring they are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget
- Build and maintain strong, long-term relationships with clients, ensuring their needs are met and expectations exceeded
- Coordinate and communicate effectively with team members, stakeholders, and clients to ensure smooth project execution
- Develop detailed project plans, including timelines, milestones, and resource allocation
- Monitor project progress, identify potential risks, and implement solutions to mitigate them
- Lead and motivate project teams, ensuring high performance and adherence to project goals
- Prepare and present regular project updates, reports, and presentations to clients and senior management
- Ensure all projects comply with company standards, industry regulations, and client requirements
- Manage budgets, negotiate contracts, and handle any financial aspects of the projects
- Continuously seek opportunities for improvement and efficiency within project management processes
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Team Leader
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree