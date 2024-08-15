Project Manager

Aug 15, 2024

Job Requirements:

  • Strong managerial and communication skills
  • Own vehicle and valid driver’s license
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in project management
  • Professional and well-presented demeanor
  • Project management qualification (degree preferable)
  • Postgraduate degree in business or business management (preferable)
  • Knowledge of SETA and learning procedures (preferable)
  • Efficient, hard-working, and attentive to detail

Job Responsibilities:

  • Oversee and manage projects from initiation to completion, ensuring they are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget
  • Build and maintain strong, long-term relationships with clients, ensuring their needs are met and expectations exceeded
  • Coordinate and communicate effectively with team members, stakeholders, and clients to ensure smooth project execution
  • Develop detailed project plans, including timelines, milestones, and resource allocation
  • Monitor project progress, identify potential risks, and implement solutions to mitigate them
  • Lead and motivate project teams, ensuring high performance and adherence to project goals
  • Prepare and present regular project updates, reports, and presentations to clients and senior management
  • Ensure all projects comply with company standards, industry regulations, and client requirements
  • Manage budgets, negotiate contracts, and handle any financial aspects of the projects
  • Continuously seek opportunities for improvement and efficiency within project management processes

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Team Leader

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position