Project Manager

Aug 15, 2024

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Technical MEP & HVAC knowledge. Preferably a National Diploma in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering Degree.
  • 3-5 years direct work experience in MEP or HVAC project management capacity, including all aspects of process development and execution. (Minimum R 35 mil value).
  • Solid working knowledge of current Internet technologies.
  • Project scheduling skills.
  • Demonstrated experience in personnel management.
  • Technically competent in all aspects of MS Office.

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Direct and manage project execution and development from beginning to end.
  • Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and stakeholders.
  • Develop full-scale project plans and associated communications documents.
  • Contractual awareness and knowledge in JBCC, FIDIC and NEC contracts.
  • Effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion.
  • Liaise with project stakeholders on an ongoing basis.
  • Estimate the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals.
  • Draft and submit budget proposals and recommend subsequent budget changes where necessary.
  • Where required, negotiate with other department managers for the acquisition of required personnel from within the company.
  • Determine and assess the need for additional staff and / or consultants and make the appropriate recruitments if necessary, during project cycle.
  • Set and continually manage project expectations with team members and other stakeholders.
  • Delegate tasks and responsibilities to appropriate personnel.
  • Health and Safety compliance.
  • ISO process compliance.
  • Identify and resolve issues and conflicts within the project team.
  • Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path.
  • Plan and schedule project timelines and milestones using appropriate tools.
  • Track project milestones and deliverables.
  • Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations.
  • Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project team, analyze results and troubleshoot problem areas.
  • Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises and devise contingency plans.
  • Define project success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout project life cycle.
  • Coach, mentor, motivate and supervise project team members and contractors, and influence them to take positive action and accountability for their assigned work.
  • Build, develop and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the project.
  • Conduct project postmortems and create recommendations report in order to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements.
  • Develop best practices and tools for project execution and management.
  • Control of project financial performance and reporting.

Desired Skills:

  • HVAC
  • MEP

