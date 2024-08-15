SA schools fail to prepare learners for an AI future

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming all industries, including how we teach and learn. Yet, a recent EdWeek study reveals that schools worldwide, including those in South Africa, are lagging. Many are adopting a wait-and-see approach leaving students unprepared for an AI-driven future of work.

This skills gap has significant implications. A 2024 World Economic Forum report estimates AI will create nearly 100 million new jobs globally by 2030. These jobs will require a workforce equipped to develop, manage, and utilise AI effectively. Schools slow to incorporate AI into their curriculum risk leaving their students behind not just educationally, but also in the future job market.

Students and parents echo this concern. Fourteen-year-old Cape Town learner, Faithful Godwin, dreams of becoming an IT engineer. “I’m worried that I don’t have the right skills for the future,” she says. “I need to know about AI to get a job one day.”

Dean Furman, CEO of AI consultancy 1064 Degrees, confirms this sentiment. “Parents are spending so much money on their children’s schooling and are worried they won’t be prepared for the new world of work when they finish their education.”

However, some schools are embracing AI education. Generations Schools, a progressive institution in Hermanus, Western Cape, is an example. Their participation in the IEB-TechWays AI Hackathon earlier this year empowered teachers and students to explore the potential of AI in the classroom. “We must engage with AI and determine how best to implement it aligned with our school’s values and goals,” says Principal Nikki Malcomess.

TechWays.online, a pioneer in AI education, is helping schools bridge this gap. “We understand that every school has particular needs,” explains founder Joanne Brink. “Our tailored approach helps schools develop comprehensive AI strategies, address potential challenges, and create engaging learning experiences for students and teachers.”

TechWays supports schools in their AI journey, including AI and assessment guidelines which help schools implement AI responsibly while addressing concerns and risks. Teacher training is offered to equip educators with the skills to teach AI effectively and student workshops are held to engage learners with AI projects.

In partnership with AI for Schools, TechWays also offers introductory workshops and in-depth courses to introduce AI concepts to students, teachers, and parents.

“We urge South African schools to take a proactive approach to AI education,” adds Brink. “By partnering with TechWays, schools can become leaders in AI education and prepare their students for a successful future.”