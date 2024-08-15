Sales Systems Administrator – Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

DUR002180 – SALES & SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR – DURBAN
Job Purpose:
Responsible for a number of administrative tasks that assist the Sales team & acting as liaison between various branches.
Required Qualifications:
- Matric
- Relevant Tertiary qualification – Advantageous
- At least 2 years’ experience in a similar position
- Must have a high level of practical Excel knowledge
Required Technical Competencies & Experience:
- Preparing & analysing sales reports, data & generating sales forecasts.
- Extracting data needed by management.
- Analysing data to identify trends.
- Producing reports & charts, communicating trends & presenting information.
- Suggest process improvements or automation initiatives to streamline sales operations.
- Provide feedback & recommendations to sales & management teams.
- Accurately reading and evaluating sales reports.
Behavioural Competencies
- Unquestionable integrity.
- High level of mathematical ability
- Able to work under pressure.
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills.
- Strong analytical problem-solving ability.
Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Should you not receive a response within two weeks of your application, please consider yourself unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- administrator
- data
- sales administrator