Sales Systems Administrator – Durban

DUR002180 – SALES & SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR – DURBAN



Job Purpose:

Responsible for a number of administrative tasks that assist the Sales team & acting as liaison between various branches.

Required Qualifications:

Matric

Relevant Tertiary qualification – Advantageous

At least 2 years’ experience in a similar position

Must have a high level of practical Excel knowledge

Required Technical Competencies & Experience:

Preparing & analysing sales reports, data & generating sales forecasts.

Extracting data needed by management.

Analysing data to identify trends.

Producing reports & charts, communicating trends & presenting information.

Suggest process improvements or automation initiatives to streamline sales operations.

Provide feedback & recommendations to sales & management teams.

Accurately reading and evaluating sales reports.

Behavioural Competencies

Unquestionable integrity.

High level of mathematical ability

Able to work under pressure.

Excellent verbal & written communication skills.

Strong analytical problem-solving ability.

Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Should you not receive a response within two weeks of your application, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

administrator

data

sales administrator

Learn more/Apply for this position