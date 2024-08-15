Sales Systems Administrator – Durban

DUR002180 – SALES & SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR – DURBAN

Job Purpose:
Responsible for a number of administrative tasks that assist the Sales team & acting as liaison between various branches.

Required Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Relevant Tertiary qualification – Advantageous
  • At least 2 years’ experience in a similar position
  • Must have a high level of practical Excel knowledge

Required Technical Competencies & Experience:

  • Preparing & analysing sales reports, data & generating sales forecasts.
  • Extracting data needed by management.
  • Analysing data to identify trends.
  • Producing reports & charts, communicating trends & presenting information.
  • Suggest process improvements or automation initiatives to streamline sales operations.
  • Provide feedback & recommendations to sales & management teams.
  • Accurately reading and evaluating sales reports.

Behavioural Competencies

  • Unquestionable integrity.
  • High level of mathematical ability
  • Able to work under pressure.
  • Excellent verbal & written communication skills.
  • Strong analytical problem-solving ability.

