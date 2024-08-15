Senior Developer – Regulations

We are looking to hire a Senior Developer – Regulations who will develop and support software that is specific to the needs to help the business achieve its strategic objectives. This role combines technical expertise with a strong understanding of relevant regulations, ensuring that systems adhere to legal standards while remaining efficient and scalable.

What you’ll do:

Results Delivery

Contribute to crafting of departmental business plan to ensure delivery of focus areas for the year in support of IT strategy.

Apply cost effectiveness principles in planning and delivery to contribute to achievement of divisional financial targets.

Provide input into the formalisation of the divisional budget.

Manage allocated budget by tracking costs.

Stakeholder Relationship Management

Build strategic / Industry/ Global network of thought leaders and relationships utilising social media, attending and presenting at conferences and training interventions.

Maintain on-going collaborate relationships with business through structured processes and ad hoc customer contact to ensure proper understanding of customer needs and delivery of appropriate solutions.

Familiarise self with business requirements by attending relevant meetings with associates (developers, testers, business analysts, project managers etc) to share knowledge as well as play the expected role in various projects.

Comply with the Service Level Agreements by ensuring that applications are developed, implemented and supported in line with cost, quality and timelines.

Process Management

Manage own delivery against agreed delivery plan and set timelines, identify obstacles to delivery and take appropriate action where required.

Receive business requirements and conduct technical impact analysis to understand the impact of the required process change and decide on the scope of the project and how it will be delivered.

Develop software to meet business requirements utilising the relevant coding design patterns.

Conduct unit testing of the code written by to ensure that if fulfils the requirements as set out in the business functional requirements specification.

Create supporting documentation to ensure that there is an accessible reference detailing how the application was developed and tested, thereby making it easy to support the solution in future and train end users.

Assist with the deployment of the application into production by providing relevant documentation for deployment, creating a deployment artefact to make the system available for business users.

Support the business during user acceptance testing by resolving any queries and defects to ensure delivery of a system that meets business requirements.

Support production queries by resolving any queries and defects to make the system available for business users.

Take responsibility for own work by developing tracking matrix to ensure that work is delivered in line with agreed timelines.

Ensure that you are available for DR, health checks or any weekend environment checks.

Ensure that all audit findings in the operations environment are close timeously.

Where possible – ensure all processes that can be automated are. No Manual work where it can be avoided.

Provide a stable Production Environment which is predictable and reliable.

Ensure change process is followed and test evidence provided for production changes.

Conduct requirement analysis and planning on new work requests/projects from business.

Your expertise:

5 years’ experience using multiple Microsoft technologies and platforms.

Technology stack .Net framework .Net core JavaScript framework (Angular, react, blazer advantageous) Microsoft SQL server Oracle database ASP.Net – MVC CSS3 HTML5 Exposure to NoSQL and Mango DB Exposure to cloud technologies (AWS, Azure DevOps, Azure services) Understanding Lower networking (OSI Model) TCP/UDP programming .Net Entity framework and Entity framework core (Understanding of writing LINQ queries Basic software applications (e.g., Outlook, Word, Excel, Access, Internet, Email) Software Design: Proficiency in refactoring, SOLID principles, Design Patterns and Clear Application Architecture Testable Code: Experience in writing testable code and exposure to TDD CI/CD Environments: Familiarity with continuous integration and delivery environments Experience with microservices technology (preferably rest services API)



Qualifications required:

Degree in Information Technology

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location:Sandton

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

