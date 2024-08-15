Senior Technical Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Hire Resolve, a leader in global recruitment solutions, is thrilled to announce an exciting opportunity with one of our esteemed clients—a leading technology company. We are actively seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Technical Analyst to join their dynamic team. This role offers the chance to work on cutting-edge projects in an innovative environment, with a focus on driving strategic technical initiatives and fostering growth.

If you are passionate about technology and eager to contribute to a forward-thinking organization, we invite you to apply for this pivotal role.

Responsibilities:



Assess, align, process, and follow through on all specified customer Revenue Assurance activities.

Manage Case Manager roles and responsibilities concerning Revenue Assurance.

Effectively manage identified revenue leakage areas, assist the business in closing these areas, recover revenue loss, and eliminate future leakage by implementing best practice controls.

Ensure consistent management of various control points to ensure effective implementation, execution, and operation within different business structures.

Identify and define process requirements necessary to control and resolve revenue leakage/opportunities.

Perform control of all revenue streams to guarantee timely, complete, and correct charging of the services provided, including reconciliations related to various billing platforms, switch data, and customer databases.

Perform data analysis of Revenue Assurance controls, quantify, and communicate the impact/risk of issues.

Validate the accuracy and completeness of data from all source systems, and identify exceptions, issues, and incidents.

Perform root cause analysis of identified issues to find the exact cause of mismatches and drive resolution cross-functionally within the business.

Ensure cross-departmental coordination of RA activities and prompt escalation of incidents.

Analyze and follow up on RA incidents until resolution and define measures to prevent such error scenarios in the future.

Monitor all revenue streams, identify weak process areas that may lead to leakage, and propose revenue maximization strategies.

Prepare presentation material denoting trending, key indicators, and performance that impact revenue leakages.

Perform extensive data extraction, manipulation, and analysis of source data and Assurance controls.

Analyze data models and identify high-risk areas and gaps.

Work with IT Data Enablement teams to build data models.

Develop scripts to support reporting requirements, reconciliations, and investigations.

Document and present analysis findings/outcomes.

Monitor and correct data incongruences that could impact the quality and accuracy of billing and reporting processes.

Support the DevOps teams in the automation of solutions and underlying assurance controls.

Provide guidance and technical direction to team members where necessary.

Provide input to the business requirements for the design of solutions.

Requirements:



Postgraduate qualification in finance or IT-related field (essential)

Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience

Knowledge and understanding of telecommunications business operations and in-depth technical (network & systems) capabilities

Advanced SQL certification and experience

Knowledge and experience of RA / BA operations with a telecom operator

Experience in financial and/or operational auditing/investigations methodologies and tools

Experience in business process analysis, modeling, and re-engineering

Knowledge of IT or system audit and data analysis experience

Experience with Siebel and other SRM-related systems

Process analysis

Process architecture design

Process measurement

Process simulation

SQL coding and scripting

Process quality checking against process standards

Proven business process/analysis skills

Benefits:

Contact Hire Resolve for you next career-changing move

Connect with Gustav Vogel today on LinkedIn or at Hire Resolve

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Senior Technical Analyst

Senior Technical Analyst

Senior Technical Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position