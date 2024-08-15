Solution Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

The ideal candidate will have a diverse background in delivering business value using technology. As a consultant solution architect we require an individual that is able to adapt quickly to new and varied project environments and provide meaningful and valuable contributions at all stages of the project lifecycle; including:

high level conceptual solution design

detailed level solution design

solution requirements verification

defining solutions options

collaborative selection of optimal solutions and transitions

solution implementation and issue resolution

Requirements

Architect IT solutions which involve the application and integration of a broad variety of functions processes, products, data, technologies and services from either the enterprise or solution perspective.

Architecture experience within the various architecture domains which consists of Business, Data, Application, Infrastructure and Security Architecture domains.

Architect IT solutions which encompass both functional and non-functional components across multiple elements of the enterprise in every solution designed.

Ability to align business requirements to proposed solution architectures.

Ability to extract, structure and document solution architecture analysis.

Skills in presenting to peers, IT Governance forums, Business stakeholders and Executives.

Ability to align proposed business solutions to various frameworks including security, legal, compliance, risk management etc.

Ability to function well under pressure.

An options thinker.

Industry recognized Architecture certification such as TOGAF, ZACHMAN.

Cloud solution architect certification in AWS or Microsoft Azure.

At least 5-7 years’ experience in a similar position.

A minimum of 5 years of IT experience.

Experience in Financial Services, Retail and Medical industry sectors would be beneficial.

Strong organizational skills and leadership skills.

Presentation and communication skills with the ability to articulate complex concepts to cross-functional audiences.

Experience in Agile methodology.

Ability to develop business models.

Ability to do high-level system solution designs.

Ability to extract, structure and document solution analysis.

Ability to interpret code in providing architectural guidance.

Presentation skills.

Ability to map the proposed business solutions onto an architecture framework.

Ability to model architecture artifacts onto modelling tools such as ARIS, Archimate, Archi,etc.

Ability to function well under pressure.

Ability to propose various options in providing solutions to meet business needs.

Facilitate or lead meetings, teams, or work groups to encourage participation, build mutual trust, respect and cooperation among participants.

Ability to consult with management and engineering teams in providing technical advice regarding:

Business analysis.



Project management.



IT architecture, infrastructure, security and cloud development.



Engineering, software architecture design, DevOps.

Communication skills which involve:

Interpreting and corresponding to the needs of all parties involved, highlighting related risks.



Stakeholder management.



Project delivery.



Solution delivery.



Closely interacting with development teams, related enterprise/software/domain architects, business analysts, etc.

Deep analytical skills and the ability to see the connections between layers of business operations.

Addressing the needs of the corporate strategy.

Understanding the specifics of various technologies and technology platforms.

Understanding how different parts of the business operation are connected with each other and how business processes achieve their goals.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position