SQL Developer (Finance & Legal Industry)

A Leading Law Firm is seeking a seasoned SQL expert with a passion for financial data and a talent for transforming complex information into actionable insights. The Senior SQL Developer will play a pivotal role in shaping the organization’s financial reporting and analytics landscape. With a strong background in Microsoft SQL technologies, extensive experience in BI development, ETL processes, Analysis Services, and data warehousing, the ideal candidate will collaborate closely with the financial department to develop tailored BI solutions that drive informed decision-making and support the business’s growth.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Financial Reporting and Analytics:

Act as a key liaison between the IT and financial departments, ensuring a deep understanding of financial reporting needs.

Design and implement customized SQL and Power BI solutions to meet specific financial data reporting and analysis requirements.

BI Development:

Develop business intelligence solutions leveraging Microsoft SQL Server, Power BI, and other technologies.

Optimize SQL queries and stored procedures for efficient data analysis and reporting, with a focus on financial data.

ETL and Data Integration:

Lead the creation and maintenance of ETL processes, particularly for financial data, using SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) and other tools.

Ensure high data quality and integrity in financial reporting.

Analysis Services and Data Warehousing:

Utilize SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS) to create OLAP cubes, focusing on financial metrics and KPIs.

Design and maintain data warehouse solutions with an emphasis on financial data aggregation and reporting.

Collaboration and Solution Design:

Collaborate extensively with the financial department to identify and clarify reporting needs and objectives.

Translate financial reporting requirements into effective, efficient SQL-based solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience in a similar role.

5+ years of experience in SQL development within a Microsoft environment.

Certifications in Microsoft SQL Server or Power BI.

Profound knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server, Power BI, T-SQL, SSIS, SSAS, and SSRS.

Proven experience in BI development and data warehousing with a focus on financial data.

Excellent communication skills

Experience with financial systems and understanding their data and reporting frameworks.

Knowledge of financial principles and terminologies.

Desired Skills:

