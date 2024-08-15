Systems Administrator

Join a team that continuously invest in cutting-edge technologies and foster a team of highly skilled technical experts. Become part of solutions that seamlessly integrate with the rapidly evolving technology landscape, addressing the dynamic needs of our clients in collaboration, networking, security, mobility, and infrastructure.

Job Responsibilities:

Installation, Configuration, Monitoring, and Maintenance: Oversee the setup, configuration, and upkeep of server software and hardware.

Oversee the setup, configuration, and upkeep of server software and hardware. User/Group Management: Administer user accounts and group permissions, ensuring proper access and security.

Administer user accounts and group permissions, ensuring proper access and security. Troubleshooting and Resolution: Identify and resolve technical issues and outages promptly.

Identify and resolve technical issues and outages promptly. Documentation: Maintain comprehensive documentation of implemented systems and processes.

Maintain comprehensive documentation of implemented systems and processes. Technical Support Escalation: Serve as the infrastructure-level escalation point for technical support issues.

Serve as the infrastructure-level escalation point for technical support issues. Training and Development: Conduct ongoing training for support staff on new technologies and processes.

Conduct ongoing training for support staff on new technologies and processes. Software and Technology Testing: Evaluate and implement new software tools and technologies to enhance system capabilities.

Skill Requirements and Personal Attributes:

Proven Experience: Demonstrated expertise as a Systems Administrator with a strong track record.

Demonstrated expertise as a Systems Administrator with a strong track record. Operating Systems: 3-5 years of proficiency in Linux/Unix and Windows operating systems.

3-5 years of proficiency in Linux/Unix and Windows operating systems. Cloud Platforms: Hands-on experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.

Hands-on experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud. Scripting Skills: Strong ability to write and troubleshoot scripts in languages like Bash, Python, Perl, or others.

Strong ability to write and troubleshoot scripts in languages like Bash, Python, Perl, or others. VMware Knowledge: Experience with VMware and virtualized environments.

Experience with VMware and virtualized environments. Networking: Practical knowledge of network concepts and protocols (LAN, WAN).

Practical knowledge of network concepts and protocols (LAN, WAN). Patch Management: Experience in managing and applying patches to systems and software.

Experience in managing and applying patches to systems and software. System Security and Backup: Understanding of system security principles and data backup/recovery strategies.

Please send your updated CV and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment specialist [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Systems Adminstrator

Linux

Microsoft

Virtualisation

Learn more/Apply for this position