Telcos must embrace data-driven CX strategies

Customer experience (CX) plays a crucial role in determining success in today’s interconnected world of modern telecommunications.

As consumers increasingly demand seamless connectivity and personalised service, innovative CX solutions must become a top priority for telecom companies looking to stand out in a highly competitive market, writes Mirza Bukva, head of telecom partnerships Africa at Infobip.

Previously, pricing and network quality were the primary factors for customer retention, but now CX has emerged as equally important. Adopting a new approach to managing telco CX requires embracing a comprehensive platform equipped with tools to streamline interactions, anticipate needs, and deliver personalised experiences.

Fundamentally, data-driven analysis plays a crucial role in improving customer satisfaction, and an enhanced CX ultimately aids in customer retention. When organisations effectively leverage this valuable source of insight, they gain a significant competitive advantage.

However, despite having abundant data, most telecom operators are not exploiting the full potential of analytics and insight-driven personalisation. This oversight prevents them from achieving a true competitive advantage and maximising revenue growth.

Customer expectations can be met by plugging advanced data analytics into every stage of the CX journey, and given the complexity of telecom data, ensuring accuracy and consistency across various systems is imperative.

The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into data analysis is becoming increasingly crucial for telecom companies. AI’s ability to analyse large datasets and recognise patterns will provide telecom companies with a potent tool for predictive analysis and decision-making. For example, AI can analyse customer behaviour and service preferences to anticipate future service demand, enabling proactive adjustments and personalised offerings.

More telecoms are recognising the need to maximise value and personalise interactions in Customer Value Management (CVM), and not just in the support arena. They are increasingly incorporating preferred customer channels that enable rich communication, alongside marketing engagement solutions supported by a customer data platform.

Additionally, the operational advantages are significant, as AI-driven insights lead to better resource allocation, reduced operational expenses and enhanced strategic planning. By leveraging these technologies, telecoms can not only improve their service delivery but also streamline their operations, resulting in greater overall efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

By adopting omnichannel strategies, telcos can offer personalised customer experiences across various channels and devices. This includes traditional touchpoints like SMS, voice and email, as well as popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Viber and Telegram.

More critically, an omnichannel solution provides failover options and seamless transfer to support agents, while also enabling telcos to use customer data to contact them at the right time on the right channel and with the right message.

Market trends suggest that subscribers are increasingly moving away from an app-only approach. Instead, they want to communicate with brands using their preferred methods, so businesses must ensure they are where their customers are.

Furthermore, the adoption of emerging technologies such as 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing will redefine possibilities, opening new paths for growth and transformation. As we step into this new era, the shift of telcos from purely offering traditional communication services to becoming technology leaders highlight the industry’s resilience and capacity for reinvention.

The future of telecommunications goes beyond connectivity to pioneering the digital frontier, offering unparalleled opportunities for innovation, engagement and growth. By embracing these trends, telcos can unlock new revenue streams, enhance customer relationships, and place themselves at the centre of the digital economy.

As AI technologies and tools become increasingly prevalent in the telecom industry, the future looks promising, offering numerous opportunities for forward-thinking telco leaders. With the advent of the 5G network standard and the upcoming 6G, AI is set to continue transforming telecom operations, processes and services.

Telcos must adapt to new technologies, address the current lack of automation and meet evolving customer needs. For instance, AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can enable telecom operators to provide high-quality customer service easily, reliably and conveniently.

Utilising these bots allows telcos to offer personalised support, 24/7 assistance and prompt responses to customer queries, leading to enhanced customer engagement and satisfaction, reduced waiting times and efficient service delivery. Additionally, these bots can act as strong sales agents, identifying customer needs, recommending products and services, and facilitating purchases, thus driving revenue growth.

To maximise these benefits, telcos should partner with a global engagement leader with unique industry expertise and reliable business guarantees.

By leveraging advanced analytics, AI, and ML, telcos can enhance CX, streamline operations, and unlock new revenue streams. As the industry continues to evolve with the advent of technologies like 5G and IoT, telecom operators must prioritise personalised, omnichannel customer interactions to stay competitive. Embracing these innovations not only positions telcos as technology leaders but also ensures they meet the ever-evolving demands of their customers, paving the way for sustained growth and transformation in the digital era.