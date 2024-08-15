Zoom ups collaboration ante with Zoom Docs

The rollout of Zoom Docs reinforces Zoom Video Communications’ role in enhancing productivity within hybrid work environments and positions the company competitively against Microsoft and Google, says research group GlobalData, adding it also underscores the company’s continued evolution and growing influence in the team collaboration space.

“Zoom Docs is more than just a compelling set of features,” says Gregg Willsky, principal analyst, Enterprise Technology and Services at GlobalData. “It represents the latest step in Zoom’s continued maturity as a serious contender in the team collaboration space. GenAI has greatly enriched Zoom’s platform acting as the engine behind capabilities that have allowed users to be more productive.”

Powered by Zoom AI Companion, the collaborative docs solution enhances Zoom’s competitive position as the company now delivers to market a very powerful tool for facilitating productivity.

“Zoom Docs places Zoom on a more level playing field with Microsoft and Google which brings to market its own combinations of GenAI-powered assistant and sets of productivity tools,” says Willsky. “Best of all, Zoom Docs comes at no additional cost with paid Zoom Workplace licences.”

The vendor has bold ambitions to raise its overall visibility in the market and has made good progress toward realising them, Willsky adds. It has established a tradition of rapidly implementing large volumes of new features that serve to fortify the platform and has measurably expanded the business by stretching its geographic footprint – extending the list of customers and winning larger accounts.

“Zoom Docs is a positive symbol of the impressive momentum the company has generated,” says Willsky.