Aftersales & Continuous Support Administrator

Our client is seeking for an Aftersales & Continuous Support Administrator to join their company.

Purpose Of The Position:

Providing administrative support to the aftersales & site services team, which may include tasks such as maintaining client databases, processing orders and returns, coordinating with suppliers, and handling client inquiries.

Assist with creating reports and analyzing data related to aftersales activities.

Support the company’s clients after the sale of a product or service ensuring they receive prompt and effective support. This includes providing technical support, answering client questions and concerns, coordinating repairs and maintenance, and handling warranty claims.

Qualifications Required:

Diploma in Sales /Marketing or Diploma in an Engineering related technical field.

One or more years’ experience in aftersales or customer services.

Experience in aftersales in a technical field is an added advantage.

Skills Required:

Excellent problem-solving skills to quickly analyse problems, identify the root cause, and provide appropriate solutions to clients’ issues.

Have a basic technical understanding of the company’s products and services to provide appropriate solutions to clients’ problems.

Knowledge of engineering principles and technical products offered by the company.

Knowledge of industry-specific regulations and standards relayed to warranties and repairs, and safety requirements.

Excellent Customer Service Skills and Knowledge: Strong communication, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills to be able to interact with customers in a professional and courteous manner and provide prompt and effective support.

Knowledge of aftersales processes and procedures: Have a good understanding of the aftersales processes and procedures, including product warranties, repair and maintenance procedures, and return and exchange policies.

Strong Computer Skills: Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications (such as Excel, Word, Microsoft Project and PowerPoint) and customer relationship management (CRM) software and other database applications.

Organizational skills: Highly organized and detail-oriented, with the ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously. Have the knowledge and ability to work independently and as part of a team and have the ability to handle multiple customer inquiries and support requests.

Sales and marketing knowledge: Have a basic understanding of sales and marketing principles, including the importance of customer satisfaction and retention.

Desired Skills:

Customer Care

Customer Service

Sales

Tech Support

