Our client is seeking for an Aftersales & Continuous Support Administrator to join their company.
Purpose Of The Position:
- Providing administrative support to the aftersales & site services team, which may include tasks such as maintaining client databases, processing orders and returns, coordinating with suppliers, and handling client inquiries.
- Assist with creating reports and analyzing data related to aftersales activities.
- Support the company’s clients after the sale of a product or service ensuring they receive prompt and effective support. This includes providing technical support, answering client questions and concerns, coordinating repairs and maintenance, and handling warranty claims.
Qualifications Required:
- Diploma in Sales /Marketing or Diploma in an Engineering related technical field.
- One or more years’ experience in aftersales or customer services.
- Experience in aftersales in a technical field is an added advantage.
Skills Required:
- Excellent problem-solving skills to quickly analyse problems, identify the root cause, and provide appropriate solutions to clients’ issues.
- Have a basic technical understanding of the company’s products and services to provide appropriate solutions to clients’ problems.
- Knowledge of engineering principles and technical products offered by the company.
- Knowledge of industry-specific regulations and standards relayed to warranties and repairs, and safety requirements.
- Excellent Customer Service Skills and Knowledge: Strong communication, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills to be able to interact with customers in a professional and courteous manner and provide prompt and effective support.
- Knowledge of aftersales processes and procedures: Have a good understanding of the aftersales processes and procedures, including product warranties, repair and maintenance procedures, and return and exchange policies.
- Strong Computer Skills: Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications (such as Excel, Word, Microsoft Project and PowerPoint) and customer relationship management (CRM) software and other database applications.
- Organizational skills: Highly organized and detail-oriented, with the ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously. Have the knowledge and ability to work independently and as part of a team and have the ability to handle multiple customer inquiries and support requests.
- Sales and marketing knowledge: Have a basic understanding of sales and marketing principles, including the importance of customer satisfaction and retention.
Desired Skills:
- Customer Care
- Customer Service
- Sales
- Tech Support