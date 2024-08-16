Applications open for Huawei’s 2024 Women in Tech

Tech-savvy women entrepreneurs are invited to apply for Huawei’s Women in Tech, Digital Skills Training Programme.

The 2024 edition of this annual event offers women free training in the rapidly developing fields of Cloud Computing, 5G, AI as well as Leadership Development.

The programme not only seeks to upskill attendees but encourages them to build networks that will advance their careers in the ICT sector.

“This year we are taking Women in Tech to new heights by partnering with the prestigious Henley Business School Africa to develop a dynamic leadership programme,” says Vanashree Govender, media relations and communications manager at Huawei South Africa.

Govender adds: “This collaboration not only enhances the programme’s credibility and authenticity – it brings a fresh perspective that solidifies our commitment to empowering women with the latest skills for running digital businesses. With Henley’s expertise, we are confident that our programme will have a lasting impact on the careers of our participants.”

Huawei’s Women in Tech, Digital Skills Training Programme 2024 will consist of a two-day in-person training course where Huawei will facilitate an introduction to new technologies and give training in:

* The business benefits of 5G;

* How to leverage cloud computing for business growth; and

* Artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent business applications.

On the second day, Henley Business School Africa will lead the Women in Tech Leadership programme which delves into Personal Mastery and Work-Life Integration and the Neuroscience of Leadership.

Studies show that business owners who gain skills in areas like cloud computing are more likely to unlock significant growth as their businesses become more cost-effective, collaborative and better able to adapt to disruptive technologies.

“The programmes holds significance for Huawei South Africa because it reflects our continued commitment to strengthening women’s position in the labour market. It is another expression of our mission to help South Africa fully realise the potential within its digital economy, which according to a recent report by Africa Analysis is projected to make up between 7% and 9% of national GDP by 2026,” says Govender.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) continues to partner with Huawei on this transformative programme. With the department’s support the initiative has reached significant milestones like, training over 200 course participants since its inaugural year in 2021. This year the Women in Tech programme will also see women in management from DCDT and the Ministry of Electricity and Energy participate in the training.

Huawei’s Women in Tech, Digital Skills Training Programme 2024 is open to women entrepreneurs, who will be selected based on criteria including their readiness to adopt new technologies. Those interested in applying should fill out the application form. They will be contacted should their applications be successful.

The training dates are:

* Launch event with DCDT and the Ministry of Electricity and Energy, Thursday 22 August, Huawei Johannesburg campus.

* New technologies, Tuesday 27 August, Huawei Johannesburg campus.

* Women in Tech Leadership, Wednesday 28 August, Henley Business School Africa, Johannesburg (Certificate handover ceremony).

Linda Buckley, head of learning experience and executive education director at Henley Business School Africa, comments: “We are proud to partner with Huawei on a programme with such an impressive track record of upskilling tech-curious women to gain digital and leadership skills that will help accelerate the growth of their businesses.”