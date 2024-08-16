Cloud Specialist – Gauteng Bryanston

Aug 16, 2024

Azure Solution Architect

Responsibilities :

  • Minimum of 5 years leading teams

  • Minimum of 12+ years overall IT industry experience

  • Minimum of 3+ years in a solution architecture role using service and hosting solutions such as private/public cloud IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS platforms.
  • Strong experience with .Net Core, ASP.Net Core MVC, Razor, Blazor, Web API, etc.
  • Experience with relational, graph and / or unstructured data technologies such as SQL Server, and Azure SQL.
  • Software development full life-cycle methodologies, patterns, frameworks, libraries, and tools
  • Knowledge of programming and scripting languages such as JavaScript, PowerShell, Bash, SQL, C#.NET, Python, etc.
  • Experience in distilling complex technical challenges to actionable decisions for stakeholders and guiding project teams by building consensus and mediating compromises when necessary.
  • Experience in solution delivery using Agile methodologies

Certifications:

  • Microsoft, AWS, Google, and TOGAF, etc.

  • Architecting, designing, and managing continuous delivery systems and methodologies on Azure.

  • Defining and implementing Cloud Azure-based solutions.

  • Developing PowerShell scripts and ARM templates to automate the provisioning ad deployment process.
  • Understanding network design principles VPN, Express route, Load balancing, Network watcher, Traffic manager, User define Routing.
  • Configuring SSO, Azure AD, and Azure API Management tools and services
  • Strong work ethic and a desire to help drive a successful architectural vision across the projects
  • Assimilating new information and new techniques.
  • Understanding of SOA principles, Design Patterns, and ability to provide solutions based on them

Desired Skills:

  • .netcore
  • asp.net
  • Sql Server
  • azure
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Software
  • More than 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

