Cloud Specialist – Gauteng Bryanston

Azure Solution Architect
Responsibilities :
-
Minimum of 5 years leading teams
-
Minimum of 12+ years overall IT industry experience
- Minimum of 3+ years in a solution architecture role using service and hosting solutions such as private/public cloud IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS platforms.
- Strong experience with .Net Core, ASP.Net Core MVC, Razor, Blazor, Web API, etc.
- Experience with relational, graph and / or unstructured data technologies such as SQL Server, and Azure SQL.
- Software development full life-cycle methodologies, patterns, frameworks, libraries, and tools
- Knowledge of programming and scripting languages such as JavaScript, PowerShell, Bash, SQL, C#.NET, Python, etc.
- Experience in distilling complex technical challenges to actionable decisions for stakeholders and guiding project teams by building consensus and mediating compromises when necessary.
- Experience in solution delivery using Agile methodologies
Certifications:
- Microsoft, AWS, Google, and TOGAF, etc.
Responsibilities :
-
Architecting, designing, and managing continuous delivery systems and methodologies on Azure.
-
Defining and implementing Cloud Azure-based solutions.
- Developing PowerShell scripts and ARM templates to automate the provisioning ad deployment process.
- Understanding network design principles VPN, Express route, Load balancing, Network watcher, Traffic manager, User define Routing.
- Configuring SSO, Azure AD, and Azure API Management tools and services
- Strong work ethic and a desire to help drive a successful architectural vision across the projects
- Assimilating new information and new techniques.
- Understanding of SOA principles, Design Patterns, and ability to provide solutions based on them
Desired Skills:
- .netcore
- asp.net
- Sql Server
- azure
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Software
- More than 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree