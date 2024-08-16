DevOps Consultant (Hybrid) – Gauteng Menlyn

Aug 16, 2024

Drive innovation as our next SAP DevOps Consultant! Be at the forefront of technology, blending SAP expertise with cutting-edge DevOps practices. Join a dynamic team and accelerate your career in a world-class automotive environment !!

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • SAP Technical Operations
  • Incident Management (IM)
  • Change Management (CM)
  • Problem Management (PM)
  • IT Operations Process Controls
  • Good SAP System knowledge to support SAP Logistical Processes:
  • SAP S/4HANA system knowledge
  • SAP LE & EWM process knowledge – min 2 years’ experience.
  • SAP MM process knowledge
  • SAP ABAP Debugging (Advantageous)
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience (ITIL certification – advantageous)

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
  • Minimum of 6 years IT work experience
  • Minimum 4 years’ experience in an SAP Operations environment
  • Minimum 2 years’ experience in an SAP Logistics Modules (LE; MM & EWM)

Apply today and take the wheel of your career with our Automotive Giant !!

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • SAP MM
  • SAP EWM
  • SAP S/4 Hana
  • Incident Management
  • Change Management
  • SAP ABAP

