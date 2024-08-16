DevOps Consultant (Hybrid)

Drive innovation as our next SAP DevOps Consultant! Be at the forefront of technology, blending SAP expertise with cutting-edge DevOps practices. Join a dynamic team and accelerate your career in a world-class automotive environment !!

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

SAP Technical Operations

Incident Management (IM)

Change Management (CM)

Problem Management (PM)

IT Operations Process Controls

Good SAP System knowledge to support SAP Logistical Processes:

SAP S/4HANA system knowledge

SAP LE & EWM process knowledge – min 2 years’ experience.

SAP MM process knowledge

SAP ABAP Debugging (Advantageous)

ITIL process knowledge and work experience (ITIL certification – advantageous)

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

Minimum of 6 years IT work experience

Minimum 4 years’ experience in an SAP Operations environment

Minimum 2 years’ experience in an SAP Logistics Modules (LE; MM & EWM)

Apply today and take the wheel of your career with our Automotive Giant !!

Desired Skills:

SAP

SAP MM

SAP EWM

SAP S/4 Hana

Incident Management

Change Management

SAP ABAP

