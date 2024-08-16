DevOps Consultant (Hybrid)

Drive innovation as our next SAP DevOps Consultant! Be at the forefront of technology, blending SAP expertise with cutting-edge DevOps practices. Join a dynamic team and accelerate your career in a world-class automotive environment !!
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- SAP Technical Operations
- Incident Management (IM)
- Change Management (CM)
- Problem Management (PM)
- IT Operations Process Controls
- Good SAP System knowledge to support SAP Logistical Processes:
- SAP S/4HANA system knowledge
- SAP LE & EWM process knowledge – min 2 years’ experience.
- SAP MM process knowledge
- SAP ABAP Debugging (Advantageous)
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience (ITIL certification – advantageous)
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
- Minimum of 6 years IT work experience
- Minimum 4 years’ experience in an SAP Operations environment
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in an SAP Logistics Modules (LE; MM & EWM)
Apply today and take the wheel of your career with our Automotive Giant !!
