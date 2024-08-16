Enterprise Architect

- Establish and maintain architectural principles, frameworks, and standards for developing, deploying, and managing applications, information, communication, and technology infrastructure.
- Ensures that the Group ICT architecture aligns with Company strategy
- Oversee and assist in the Life Cycle Management of solution to promote adherence to ICT Principles
- Assist core application platform / solution development to ensure conformance to the Group ICT architectural standards.
- Manage the design, enablement and delivery of core application (e.g. PAS) platform migrations
Minimum Requirements:
Matric / Grade 12
Tertiary qualification, with Enterprise Architecture Certification e.g. TOGAF / Zachman
At least 7 years related Systems Management/ Architecture, Information Management, Infrastructure Management/ Architecture experience gained within Insurance environment.
Experience with Enterprise Portal, Web Content Management, Social Media, Online transaction and eCommerce frameworks and Digital solutions.
Working knowledge of Financial & Project management.
Desired Skills:
- TOGAF
- enterprise architecture
- Insurance