Enterprise Architect

Aug 16, 2024

  • Establish and maintain architectural principles, frameworks, and standards for developing, deploying, and managing applications, information, communication, and technology infrastructure.

  • Ensures that the Group ICT architecture aligns with Company strategy

  • Oversee and assist in the Life Cycle Management of solution to promote adherence to ICT Principles

  • Assist core application platform / solution development to ensure conformance to the Group ICT architectural standards.

  • Manage the design, enablement and delivery of core application (e.g. PAS) platform migrations

Minimum Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Tertiary qualification, with Enterprise Architecture Certification e.g. TOGAF / Zachman

At least 7 years related Systems Management/ Architecture, Information Management, Infrastructure Management/ Architecture experience gained within Insurance environment.

Experience with Enterprise Portal, Web Content Management, Social Media, Online transaction and eCommerce frameworks and Digital solutions.

Working knowledge of Financial & Project management.

Desired Skills:

  • TOGAF
  • enterprise architecture
  • Insurance

