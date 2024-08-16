Enterprise Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

Establish and maintain architectural principles, frameworks, and standards for developing, deploying, and managing applications, information, communication, and technology infrastructure.

Ensures that the Group ICT architecture aligns with Company strategy

Oversee and assist in the Life Cycle Management of solution to promote adherence to ICT Principles

Assist core application platform / solution development to ensure conformance to the Group ICT architectural standards.

Manage the design, enablement and delivery of core application (e.g. PAS) platform migrations

Minimum Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Tertiary qualification, with Enterprise Architecture Certification e.g. TOGAF / Zachman

At least 7 years related Systems Management/ Architecture, Information Management, Infrastructure Management/ Architecture experience gained within Insurance environment.

Experience with Enterprise Portal, Web Content Management, Social Media, Online transaction and eCommerce frameworks and Digital solutions.

Working knowledge of Financial & Project management.

Desired Skills:

TOGAF

enterprise architecture

Insurance

