Finalists for 2024 Ecobank Fintech Challenge announced

The 12 finalists in the 2024 Ecobank Fintech Challenge have been whittled down from an initial 1 550 applications – and 40 other fintech semifinalists – to compete for the top prize of $50 000.

“The finalists in this year’s Ecobank Fintech Challenge have showcased exceptional talent and innovation, and we look forward to welcoming them to the final,” says Jeremy Awori, CEO of Ecobank Group. “At Ecobank, we’re committed to collaborating with these business builders to develop products and services that will benefit our customers and contribute to our continent’s progress.”

The following fintechs will contest the final on 27 September in Lome, Togo:

* BuuPass, Kenya

* Daba Finance,Ivory Coast

* EasyEquities, South Africa

* Exuus, Rwanda

* Melanin Kapital Neobank, Kenya

* MiaPay, Togo

* PaySika, Cameroon

* PROBOUTIK, Senegal

* Sawport Video Banking as a Virtual Branch, Nigeria

* Sproutly, Nigeria

* Vaultpay, Democratic Republic of the Congo

* YMO Africa, Guinea

The Ecobank Fintech Challenge, a flagship initiative of the Ecobank Group, continues to serve as a premier continental platform for promoting innovation and collaboration between fintechs and the pan-African Bank’s cross-border markets spanning 35 countries.

The challenge remains a significant event, attracting key players within the fintech ecosystem and beyond.

It provides a unique opportunity for fintech entrepreneurs to address challenges such as reaching scale, navigating an uncertain regulatory environment, and managing scarcity of funding. In addition to financial rewards, the challenge offers Ecobank’s expertise in diversified market operations and the right solutions to scale across its pan-African footprint and international presence.

Since inception, 60 fintech startups have been inducted into the Ecobank Fintech Fellowship.