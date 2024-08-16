IT Intern at Coactivate – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Coactivate is looking for a vibrant individual with a passion for Information Technology to join our team.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications:

Grade 12

CompTIA A+ / N+

MCSE

Additional Requirements:

Computer literate

Excellent communication skills

Initiative

Attention to detail

Self-motivated

Fluent (well-spoken in English)

Clear criminal record

Why our IT Interns choose Coactivate:

Real exposure and practical learning in an actual working environment

Constant mentorship, guidance, and support

Exposure to a wide variety of IT applications and duties

Vibrant, energetic, and inclusive workforce in a dynamic industry

If you feel you meet the above criteria, please send a motivational letter along with your CV to [Email Address Removed] to apply.

Desired Skills:

CompTIA A+

CompTIA N+

MCSE

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

CoActivate is an established customer engagement centre based in Durban, South Africa. They do not want to be the biggest outsourcer in South Africa, but they strive to be the best, fostering a culture of inclusion, innovation, and continuous improvement. Customer centricity is at the heart of their approach driving repeat business, enhancing customer loyalty, and accelerating business growth.

