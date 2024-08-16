IT Intern at Coactivate

Coactivate is looking for a vibrant individual with a passion for Information Technology to join our team.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- CompTIA A+ / N+
- MCSE
Additional Requirements:
- Computer literate
- Excellent communication skills
- Initiative
- Attention to detail
- Self-motivated
- Fluent (well-spoken in English)
- Clear criminal record
Why our IT Interns choose Coactivate:
- Real exposure and practical learning in an actual working environment
- Constant mentorship, guidance, and support
- Exposure to a wide variety of IT applications and duties
- Vibrant, energetic, and inclusive workforce in a dynamic industry
If you feel you meet the above criteria, please send a motivational letter along with your CV to [Email Address Removed] to apply.
About The Employer:
CoActivate is an established customer engagement centre based in Durban, South Africa. They do not want to be the biggest outsourcer in South Africa, but they strive to be the best, fostering a culture of inclusion, innovation, and continuous improvement. Customer centricity is at the heart of their approach driving repeat business, enhancing customer loyalty, and accelerating business growth.