IT Project Manager

Role:

To successfully introduce & manage change into the business from project initiation through to project closure, by applying the company Strategic Project Office methodology.

Key Responsibilities:

Support the business through the continuous review of challenges and ideas to ensure the correct projects are added to the roadmap & executed on

Co-ordinate project to accomplish the project objectives (delivery on time, within budget and as per requirements and the project sponsor and business owner’s expectations.) This might involve the management of multiple projects within medium to high complexity Responsible for facilitating the delivery of the full project scope by following the Strategic Project Office methodology Responsible for adherence to the governance requirements of the PM methodology Responsible for the most effective utilization of resources within a delivery portfolio (resource coordination) Responsible for effective Risk & Issue Management On-going stakeholder management & communication (Acts as single point of contact throughout the project) Where necessary, evaluate team member and project resources by identifying strengths and areas of development

Practice the Strategic Project Office methodology Assess and advise on an ongoing basis how the Strategic Project Office methodology should be enhanced based on specific project feedback, Promote the methodology through the company group

Business Transition Management, i.e. ensure that business change as a result of the relevant project(s) is managed in such a way that the disruption to the business is kept to a minimum. This is facilitated by the following: Stakeholder analysis, Project structure and team agreed and contracted, Communication plan, Implementation approach incorporating activities that have direct impact on end users, e.g. testing, training and actual implementation taking cognizance of the environment, etc. Develops and maintains strong relationship networks Performs the relevant controls within their own or other portfolios as required



Competency profile:

Knowledge

Possess a broad knowledge of business and financial products

Knowledge and thorough understanding of best practice project management methodologies

A practical understanding of the system development lifecycle & product life cycle

Skills

Presentation and facilitation skills- ability to present ideas and options to a group and drive decision making as well as understand information in the context of the meeting/workshop

Sound administrative skills and good analytical, documentation and reporting abilities

Understand and estimate effort that need to support project

Ability to express yourself clearly both orally and in writing with good negotiation skills

Excellent computer skills (Microsoft- Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Project, Office, Visio)

Ability to see the big picture and identify interdependencies that need to be managed

Good interpersonal skills, i.e. ability to relate to all people (various and all work levels) and balance work and interpersonal issues

Ability to manage expectations, risk and issues in a pro-active manner

Systematic and integrated thinking with analytical and conceptual abilities

Effective time management and personal organizational skills

Key Competencies

Basic understanding of ICT functional areas such as development, infrastructure and service management

Ability to assimilate new information (both technical and process) to understand the project requirement

Ability to establish and maintain positive professional relationships with your internal and external customers

Portray a client service orientation towards your internal and external clients

Ability to adapt easily to changing circumstances

Ability to work on multiple projects concurrently

Ability to work and deliver under pressure

Ability to at the same time consider the bigger picture as well as get involved in the detail as and when required

Sound judgment and decision making

Earn trust and credibility from the stakeholders

Assertive and proactive with good planning and organizing skills

Ability to work interdependently and in a team

Knowledge, Skills and Experience:

Commercial/ Administration degree

Business Analysis diploma (Optional)

Project Management diploma (Optional)

Exposure to the financial service industry

A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Project Manager

