IT Service Desk Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Provide first-level technical support to end-users via phone, email, and in-person
Install, configure, and maintain computer hardware, operating systems, and applications
Perform routine maintenance on all computer systems and networks
Provide hardware and software training and guidance to end-users
System monitoring and Reporting
Minimum Requirements:
Grade 12 or NQF level 4
Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.
Preferred Certifications: A+, N+, CompTIA A+, Microsoft Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate or relevant
Proven experience as a Desktop Support Engineer / Technical Support Specialist
Desired Skills:
- Desktop Support
- Service Desk Support
- IT Support