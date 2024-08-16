IT Service Desk Analyst

Provide first-level technical support to end-users via phone, email, and in-person

Install, configure, and maintain computer hardware, operating systems, and applications

Perform routine maintenance on all computer systems and networks

Provide hardware and software training and guidance to end-users

System monitoring and Reporting

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12 or NQF level 4

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.

Preferred Certifications: A+, N+, CompTIA A+, Microsoft Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate or relevant

Proven experience as a Desktop Support Engineer / Technical Support Specialist

Desired Skills:

Desktop Support

Service Desk Support

IT Support

