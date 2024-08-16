Karma Automotive goes all-in with Intel

In what’s considered a bold move signaling a major shift in automotive development – Karma Automotive, California’s first and only ultra-luxury car maker – has announced a sweeping collaboration with Intel to integrate Intel Automotive solutions across its entire vehicle platform.

Karma, which manufactures both extended-range electric vehicles (E-REV) and a new range of fully-electric vehicles (EVs), says it is tackling the future head-on by embracing Intel’s “whole vehicle” approach – leveraging the power of centralised compute, intelligent energy management, and workload distribution.

“Karma sees Intel’s comprehensive vehicle strategy as more than a path to improvement – it represents a paradigm shift,” says Jack Weast, Intel Fellow, vice-president and GM of Intel Automotive. “Karma’s commitment to crafting unforgettable experiences – where innovation meets artistry and performance blends with luxury – demonstrates how starting from a clean slate, combined with a visionary approach and the right technology partner, can redefine a software-defined vehicle.”

The automotive industry is at a pivotal moment. The transition from legacy vehicle architecture to all electric and software-defined, is crucial, but comes with challenges in profitability, energy efficiency, and scalability.

Karma, free from the constraints of legacy systems, is seizing this opportunity and partnering with Intel to redefine the shift toward a true software-defined architecture.

In addition to realising the full potential of a software-defined vehicle architecture (SDVA) across the Karma portfolio – beginning with the Karma Kaveya super coupe in 2026 – in the collaboration with Intel, the manufacturer plans to release open standards for SDVA for the betterment of the industry at large.

The company will also offer a business-to-business SDVA solution to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

“Together, we’re harnessing the combined might of Intel’s technological prowess and Karma’s ultra-luxury vehicle expertise to co-develop a revolutionary software-defined vehicle architecture,” says Marques McCammon, president of Karma Automotive. ” This isn’t just about realising Karma’s full potential; it’s about creating a blueprint for the entire industry. We’re not just building exceptional vehicles, we’re paving the way for a new era of automotive innovation and offering a roadmap for those ready to make the leap.”

Karma’s partnership with Intel transcends mere component integration. Karma is leveraging Intel’s technology in three transformative areas:

* Intelligent Workload Management: Intel’s AI-enabled system-on-chip (SoC) serves as the brain of the vehicle, dynamically managing resources and optimising performance.

* Intelligent Energy Management: The Intel Power Management SoC maximises efficiency for inverters, chargers and converters, maximising battery life and performance.

* Workload Consolidation: Intel’s software-defined Zonal Controllers streamline the electrical architecture, simplifying complexity and increasing overall efficiency.

Karma’s holistic approach provides benefits that isolated solutions cannot achieve. This collaboration paves the way for a future where:

* Vehicles learn individual driving styles, optimising power delivery for maximum efficiency.

* Cars intelligently respond to the driving environment, adjusting range estimates and issuing warnings based on realtime data such as temperature and terrain.

* Systems proactively adjust based on learned models and realtime needs, enhancing the overall functionality.