Master SAP Specialist : Finance Material

Well known and growing private hospital group requires a Finance Material Master SAP Specialist with 3 years’ experience working with SAP FI, MM, contract management, AP SOI Automation, procurement PR, PO release strategy as well as 3 years’ financial management config in SAP ECC6.

Diploma/ Bachelor Degree in IT

Minimum 3 years experience in SAP FI

SAP Certification – MM

3 years SAP FI/CO, MM,

SAP configuration

3 years’ experience working with SAP FI, MM, contract management, AP SOI Automation, procurement PR, PO release strategy

3 years’ financial management config in SAP ECC6

SAP MM and SAP FI specialist plays a pivotal role in helping Finance, Procurement, Legal, technical and Admin optimize their contract management, asset management, financial setup, accounts payable and receivable, procurement and inventory management processes. The job function includes business process analysis, implementation, testing, training, and support.

SAP Finance Management

Partner with the IT Centre of Excellence (Enterprise Archiecture) team, Finance Cost team, Procurement team and Pharmacy team to identify problems and anticipate needs, define requirements and seek solutions as we change processes and update the S&OP process

Work closely with technical staff and outside resources to determine technical solutions and applications to meet the defined requirements in our S/4 Finance implementation

Work with the Finance team to implement BPC for best practices in planning and forecasting

Must be able to manage and prioritize multiple work packages

Maintaining current SAP system, including Incident Management, priority setting and follow up of issues

Creating blueprints and detailed designs for new or enhanced solutions

Translating key business processes in operational applications

Build efficient, open and regular communication with Stakeholders and Users

Direct coordination with A&D Manager and indirect liaison with SAP FICO Team Leader and Project Managers (if necessary)

Delivery of FI/CO projects, with particular focus on Acquisitions, Disposals, Splits and Mergers integrations within the FI/CO module

Deliver on the Finance SAP Material Master management

Proven and demonstrable track record of successfully delivering customer projects and providing Procurement and Supply Chain solutions for the resolution of complex requirements.

SAP EEC6 MM and S4 Hanna

Strong Experience 10+ years in SAP HANA MM module in Process Industry including configuration, design, testing, compliance & implementation (at least 2 full project lifecycle and 2 support project experience).

Managing SAP S4 HANA Master Materials Management Plant Roll out, Migration.

Need to have hands on experience in strong functional & configuration for SAP MM.

Need to have hands on experience Solution evaluation to support contract management, equipment/PPE and asset management processes.

Should be able to setup, configure and Support handling unit management process.

Good to have experience with SAP EEC6 and SAP S4/Hanna documentation.

Should have experience in master data migration.

Should have experience in Setting up labels printing.

Must have strong experience in full SAP project Management.

Experience in documentation and analysing processes, procedure, and /or polices.

Balance of strong business process knowledge and experience in requirement gathering, Business blue print, Functional Requirement Specification preparation and end to end testing.

Balance of strong business process knowledge and experience in cut-over experience system integration SI background preferably with functional background.

Must have knowledge of procure to pay process.

Knowledge of inventory management, Supplier management, Material Requirement Planning.

The following areas of responsibility for the areas of responsibility will form part of the IT engagement:

Project Planning and Execution.

Configuration and Analysis.

Documentation and Communication.

SAP Standards & Collaboration.

Support and Continuous Learning.

Technical Skills and Experience.

End-to-end Process Knowledge.

Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance SAP MM promote improved finance-buyer collaboration and efficiency

Assume the role of liaison between IT and non-IT CHG employees to understand business requirements and recommend targeted IT solutions.

Build professional long-term relationships with stakeholders.

Investigate and understand stakeholders needs to enable delivery of a quality service.

Ensure product and service knowledge and advice is technically accurate and provide stakeholders with relevant information to keep them duly informed.

Ensure timeous resolution of stakeholder queries and complaints and take ownership of issues.

Ensure business users maintain the minimum level of access needed to fulfil their mandate, while ensuring segregation of duties is adopted for all business processes driven through SAP.

Ensure all business stakeholders are adequately (and regularly) trained and assessed for their competence to use the SAP Production system.

Manage self and show up as a good team player

Manage deliverables in own portfolio in a timely manner

Identify and participate in planned activities that are appropriate for own development

Ensure knowledge transfer amongst peers

Work within the developed performance management framework and ensure compliance to HR employee standards

Monitor costs or expenses within approved budget to achieve cost efficiencies and reduce waste

Comply with cost controls in order to achieve section budget

Ensure projects are delivered within budget parameters

Report on cost usage that reflects delivery of planned work within agreed parameters

Identify repeat failures that contribute to wastage

Escalate potential risks that may lead to increased costs or financial losses

Establish and drive reporting best practice for the business

Ensure all relevant system documentation on finance processes and governance procedures as well as adhence to IT governance, cyber and network security

Research, collate and present business intelligence to feed into management decisions

Ensure complete, timeous and accurate reporting with appropriate levels of escalation to enable effective decision making

Creating, analyzing, and validating detailed business requirements specifications.

Delivering elements of systems design, including data migration rules, business rules, wireframes, or other detailed deliverables.

Identifying the current- and future-state business processes.

Support the business process owner with defining and maintaining business processes in order to improve and understand business processes within their respective areas.

Facilitating design sessions with the implementation team to define the solution, and provide input to functional design documents.

Operational and Project engagement

Alignment to PMO processes and governance

Ensure signoff from Finance stakeholders for all project work before it goes into production for operations

Any MM/FI configuration must advise and involvement IT CoE team – Enterprise Architect (projects and support)

Assistance with writing of Technical and Functional specifications

May be required to work closely with the Pharmacy SAP MM specialist and Pharmacy Systems Manager as well as advise IT EA SAP ABAP developer for any system changes

Must play a business advisor to the business managers

Must coordinate final testing of UAT prior to changes being approved and placed into Production.

Must communication any changes made into Production or new Functionalities/ Systems introduced into business – this includes communication to Finance and business stakeholders.

