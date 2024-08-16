Microsoft issues temporary fix for crashing apps

If you’ve noticed that Word or Outlook seems to crash a lot while you’re typing or spell-checking, you’re not alone.

Microsoft has identified an issue that causes Microsoft 365 causes crashes in applications like Excel for Microsoft 365, Word for Microsoft 365, Outlook for Microsoft 365, PowerPoint for Microsoft 365, and OneNote for Microsoft 365 after updating to Version 2407 Build 17830.20138 or higher.

If your apps have been crashing a lot, check the Windows Event Viewer Application Log for Event 1000 or Event 1001 with 0xc0000005 exception codes. If they are there, you’ve probably got different versions of Office and installed language packs that are making the apps crash.

Until a permanent solution can be found, Microsoft has come up with a temporary workaround, as per this support document.